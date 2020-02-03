Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will soon break cover as the company's answer to Motorola Razr (2019). Merely days after appearing in leaked renders and getting its entire specifications as well as pricing leaked, the Galaxy Z Flip has now appeared in an alleged hands-on video. The video leaves little to the imagination when it comes to showcasing the phone's clamshell foldable design and its small cover display that sits alongside the dual rear camera module. But the first thing that comes to mind after seeing the Galaxy Z Flip unfold is how uncomfortably large the phone actually is, thanks in no part to the super tall aspect ratio.

The alleged hands-on video was shared on Twitter by concept designer Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin), who is said to have lifted it from Instagram. The video shows the upcoming Samsung foldable phone in its dazzling pink colour option that has shades of purple as well. It is quite evident from the get-go that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is quite chunky compared to the Motorola Razr (2019) even in the folded state. But when it is unfolded, it appears to be significantly taller, thanks to the 22:9 aspect ratio Samsung is going for. The person handling the phone clearly appears to be struggling with the sheer size, and it is going to be a tough task for users trying to reach for content in the upper half of the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

A 6.7-inch (1080x2636 pixels) HDR10+ Infinity Flex screen with a centrally-positioned hole-punch takes the centre stage. And thanks to an extensive leak that surfaced recently, we know almost everything about the Galaxy Z Flip's internals prior to its official unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. The upcoming foldable phone is said to pack a 1.06-inch (116x300 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on its rear panel for checking time and notifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The dual rear camera includes a 12-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 lens, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper with 123-degree field of view. On the front is a 10-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus support as well. The highly anticipated phone is said to come equipped with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging and up to 9W wireless charging support.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly set buyers back by EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 117,600) in Europe, or $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) in the US as per a recent tweet by technology analyst Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser). The phone is said to go on sale starting February 14 in Europe, but there is no word regarding its region-wise availability in markets such as India yet.