Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked in Alleged Hands on Video, Reveals an Uncomfortably Tall Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked in Alleged Hands-on Video, Reveals an Uncomfortably Tall Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s leaked hands-on video gives us a clear idea that using the phone in its unfolded state will be a struggle.

By | Updated: 3 February 2020 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked in Alleged Hands-on Video, Reveals an Uncomfortably Tall Display

Photo Credit: Twitter / @BenGeskin

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is said to go official on February 11

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s display will reportedly have a 22:9 aspect ratio
  • The phone will allegedly be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • Samsung’s clamshell phone is said to pack dual 12-megapixel rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will soon break cover as the company's answer to Motorola Razr (2019). Merely days after appearing in leaked renders and getting its entire specifications as well as pricing leaked, the Galaxy Z Flip has now appeared in an alleged hands-on video. The video leaves little to the imagination when it comes to showcasing the phone's clamshell foldable design and its small cover display that sits alongside the dual rear camera module. But the first thing that comes to mind after seeing the Galaxy Z Flip unfold is how uncomfortably large the phone actually is, thanks in no part to the super tall aspect ratio.

The alleged hands-on video was shared on Twitter by concept designer Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin), who is said to have lifted it from Instagram. The video shows the upcoming Samsung foldable phone in its dazzling pink colour option that has shades of purple as well. It is quite evident from the get-go that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is quite chunky compared to the Motorola Razr (2019) even in the folded state. But when it is unfolded, it appears to be significantly taller, thanks to the 22:9 aspect ratio Samsung is going for. The person handling the phone clearly appears to be struggling with the sheer size, and it is going to be a tough task for users trying to reach for content in the upper half of the screen.

 

 

A 6.7-inch (1080x2636 pixels) HDR10+ Infinity Flex screen with a centrally-positioned hole-punch takes the centre stage. And thanks to an extensive leak that surfaced recently, we know almost everything about the Galaxy Z Flip's internals prior to its official unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. The upcoming foldable phone is said to pack a 1.06-inch (116x300 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on its rear panel for checking time and notifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The dual rear camera includes a 12-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 lens, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper with 123-degree field of view. On the front is a 10-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus support as well. The highly anticipated phone is said to come equipped with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging and up to 9W wireless charging support.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly set buyers back by EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 117,600) in Europe, or $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) in the US as per a recent tweet by technology analyst Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser). The phone is said to go on sale starting February 14 in Europe, but there is no word regarding its region-wise availability in markets such as India yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip specifications, Galaxy Z Flip price
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Elon Musk Slams Twitter, Google for Rising Scams, Fake Bots

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked in Alleged Hands-on Video, Reveals an Uncomfortably Tall Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  2. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Watch the New Super Bowl Trailer for Black Widow
  4. Puma Launches Wear OS Smartwatch in India: All You Need to Know
  5. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  7. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale Tonight in India via Online, Offline Stores
  9. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. No Time to Die Super Bowl Trailer Promises to ‘Change Everything’ for James Bond
  2. No Time to Die Super Bowl Trailer Promises to ‘Change Everything’ for James Bond
  3. WeWork Appoints Real Estate Veteran Sandeep Mathrani as New CEO
  4. Black Widow Super Bowl Trailer Teases Scarlett Johansson’s Pre-Avengers Family
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen Support, Infinity-O Display Goes on Sale in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked in Alleged Hands-on Video, Reveals an Uncomfortably Tall Display
  7. Elon Musk Slams Twitter, Google for Rising Scams, Fake Bots
  8. Poco X2 Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy A51 on Sale, Realme C3, and More Tech News This Week
  9. A Spinning Binary Radio Pulsar Proves Einstein's Theory
  10. iPhone 9 Reportedly Enters Trial Production Ahead of March Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.