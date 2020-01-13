Samsung's Galaxy Fold was just the beginning, as the South Korean smartphone maker is reported to launch more foldable devices this year. We'll most likely see a Galaxy Fold 2, no doubt, but Samsung is also rumoured to launch a clamshell phone, similar to the Motorola Razr. Previously rumoured to be known as the Galaxy Bloom, a new leak suggests that this upcoming phone could be called the Galaxy Z Flip. If this is true, this could be a new series for Samsung, of which, the ‘Flip' could be one of the phones in that series.

Prolific tipster, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) simply tweeted the name ‘Galaxy Z Flip,' indicating that this would be the name of Samsung's next foldable device. We should take this information with a pinch of salt as at this point, there's not much to go on other than a purported name. There are still a lot of missing pieces such as what the phone would actually look like, specifications and of course pricing.

It's been rumoured that Samsung would launch a clamshell-style phone in 2020, which will be priced under $1,000. This will be nearly half the price, the Samsung Galaxy Fold launched at. Going by the pricing, we don't think it would have top-of-the-line specifications since, let's face it, foldable phones are still in their nascent stages and any type of foldable design will cost a premium.

We could see this phone launch alongside the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 as it would be called according to some of the recent leaks.