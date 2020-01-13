Technology News
Galaxy Z Flip Could Be Samsung’s Next Foldable Smartphone, New Leak Suggests

If real, the Galaxy Z Flip will compete directly with Motorola’s Razr

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 18:24 IST
Samsung’s next foldable is reportedly called the Galaxy Z Flip

Highlights
  • Samsung’s next phone could be called the Galaxy Z Flip
  • We don’t have any more details right now
  • It’s said to debut with the Galaxy S20 series

Samsung's Galaxy Fold was just the beginning, as the South Korean smartphone maker is reported to launch more foldable devices this year. We'll most likely see a Galaxy Fold 2, no doubt, but Samsung is also rumoured to launch a clamshell phone, similar to the Motorola Razr. Previously rumoured to be known as the Galaxy Bloom, a new leak suggests that this upcoming phone could be called the Galaxy Z Flip. If this is true, this could be a new series for Samsung, of which, the ‘Flip' could be one of the phones in that series.

Prolific tipster, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) simply tweeted the name ‘Galaxy Z Flip,' indicating that this would be the name of Samsung's next foldable device. We should take this information with a pinch of salt as at this point, there's not much to go on other than a purported name. There are still a lot of missing pieces such as what the phone would actually look like, specifications and of course pricing.

It's been rumoured that Samsung would launch a clamshell-style phone in 2020, which will be priced under $1,000. This will be nearly half the price, the Samsung Galaxy Fold launched at. Going by the pricing, we don't think it would have top-of-the-line specifications since, let's face it, foldable phones are still in their nascent stages and any type of foldable design will cost a premium.

We could see this phone launch alongside the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 as it would be called according to some of the recent leaks.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Fold, foldable phone
