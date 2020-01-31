Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Highlight Features Tipped, Including Stereo Speakers

Samsung’s earnings call report also hints at more foldable arriving in 2020

By | Updated: 31 January 2020 19:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Highlight Features Tipped, Including Stereo Speakers

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ishanagarwal24

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is shaping up to be the foldable to beat in 2020

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to have stereo speakers and 12W wireless ch
  • It’s also said to have a 22:9 aspect ratio display
  • Samsung’s Q4 earnings report mentions strong focus on foldable for 2020

We're about a week away before Samsung unveils its Galaxy flagships for 2020, during which time, we hope to see its new foldable too. Information regarding the Galaxy Z Flip has been heavily leaked in the past few weeks, and now we have some more teasers about its possible highlight features. The outer display on the phone is reported to be called ‘Focus Display' and when unfolded, will have an aspect ratio of 22:9. There'll also be fast charging, including 12W fast wireless charging and stereo speakers. Samsung has also published a report about its Q4 2019 earnings, in which it states that it plans to expand its premium models by launching an “enhanced 5G lineup” and new foldable devices.

Ishan Agrawal's latest tweet reveals some of the key features of the Galaxy Z Flip. According to him, the phone will have a 1.05-inch Super AMOLED display that Samsung is said to call ‘Focus Display.' The internal display is said be 6.7 inches in size, with a full-HD+ resolution and a 22:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also tipped to have 15W wired fast charging and 12W wireless charging. The wired fast charging doesn't seem to be quick, but then again, it all depends on the size of the battery, which is tipped to have a 3,300mAh capacity. The latter is said to be split into two modules (one for each half of the foldable panel), with 925mAh and 2,375mAh split. Last but not least, it's also tipped to sport stereo speakers.

Agrawal also posted a render of the Galaxy Z Flip, similar to the one hat leaked a few days ago. He also mentions in a follow-up tweet, that the main camera on the Galaxy Z Flip will retain the dual-aperture feature from Samsung's existing flagship phones. The focus here, is said to be on design and should come in a Mirror Black and Purple trims, the latter shade having a prismatic effect.

Meanwhile, Samsung also posted its Q4 financial earnings report, where it mentioned its quarterly earnings improved significantly for the mobile business, due to strong sales of Galaxy flagships. The report further states that Samsung will focus its efforts on new flagships and more foldable devices, which means besides the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 2, we could expect more models to arrive during the course of the year.

Is Samsung Galaxy A51 a worthy Redmi K20 Pro rival? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Unpacked
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Puma Smartwatch Launched in India by Puma and Fossil Group at Rs. 19,995

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Highlight Features Tipped, Including Stereo Speakers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  3. Thousands of Instagram Users' Personal Details Exposed: Report
  4. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India
  5. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale Tonight in India via Online, Offline Stores
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  9. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  10. Puma Launches Wear OS Smartwatch in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Highlight Features Tipped, Including Stereo Speakers
  2. Puma Smartwatch Launched in India by Puma and Fossil Group at Rs. 19,995
  3. Coronavirus Searches Being Used by Cybercriminals to Target Victims: Kaspersky Lab
  4. Coronavirus to Impact Chinese Phone Brands, Delay Launches in India
  5. LG Electronics Posts Loss on Display, Mobile Businesses
  6. Coronavirus: Samsung Galaxy S20 Accessories Supply Chain Hit by Outbreak
  7. Jeff Bezos Hack: WhatsApp Is Dangerous, Says Telegram Founder Pavel Durov
  8. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  9. Realme Wireless Charger With 5W Charging Speed Spotted Online, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy A41 Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.