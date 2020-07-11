Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Video Promo Leak Showcases It From All Sides Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is said to have a “Mystic Bronze” colour option.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 July 2020 19:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Video Promo Leak Showcases It From All Sides Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G seems to have many similarities with its 4G option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G video has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass
  • The new foldable phone is said to have Snapdragon 865+ SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G support page is live in Hungary

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G video promo has been leaked online that purportedly shows off the foldable phone from all sides. The new Samsung phone appears to have an identical look and feel to the LTE version of the Galaxy Z Flip that was launched back in February. Separately, some key specifications of the new Samsung phone have surfaced on the Web that suggest even some minor changes on the part of internals as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is rumoured to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. There would also be slight changes on the dimensions front.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked the video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Twitter. It suggests that there aren't any noticeable changes over the original Galaxy Z Flip model. However, you'll certainly get 5G support on the new offering, which isn't there previously. The tipster has also suggested that there would be a new colour option, called “Mystic Bronze”.

 

As per Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, the only change between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and its 4G model is the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC on the former over the Snapdragon 855+ on the latter. He also mentions that there will be a “negligible amount” of changes on the part of dimensions. The new phone will be basically 0.5mm thicker and 0.1mm taller than its existing version.

In addition to the new leaks, a support page of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has purportedly been listed on the Samsung Hungary website with a model number SM-F707B. This is notably the same model number that appeared on a Geekbench listing last month.

The Samsung Hungary site doesn't reveal any details about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. However, it does suggest that the new phone is incoming.

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series. At that event, the South Korean company is also likely to showcase the Galaxy Z 5G.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 8 Price in India Hiked Once Again

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Video Promo Leak Showcases It From All Sides Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  2. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  3. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Realme 6i India Launch Date May Be July 14
  5. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  7. Motorola One Vision Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 Launched
  8. OnePlus Pods True Wireless Earbuds Teased Ahead of OnePlus Nord Launch
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Video Promo Leak Showcases It From All Sides Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. Redmi Note 7 Android 10-Based MIUI Update Starts Rolling Out in India for Some Users
  4. Dunzo Discloses Data Breach That Exposed User Details
  5. PC Sales Climb as COVID-19 Pandemic Keeps Consumers at Home: IDC, Gartner
  6. Twitter Suspends a Slew of White Nationalist Accounts
  7. Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report
  8. Amazon Begins Rolling Out Bigger UPS and FedEx-Style Delivery Trucks
  9. OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invites Go on Sale in India at Rs. 99 Ahead of Its July 21 Launch
  10. LinkedIn Sued Over Allegation It Secretly Reads Apple Users' Clipboard Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com