Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Spotted on TENAA; Galaxy Fold 2 Renders Show Hole Punch Design: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Spotted on TENAA; Galaxy Fold 2 Renders Show Hole-Punch Design: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is said to feature a 6.7-inch main display along with a 1.05-inch secondary display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 June 2020 13:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Spotted on TENAA; Galaxy Fold 2 Renders Show Hole-Punch Design: Report

Photo Credit: Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may have a very thin display on the front

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G reportedly spotted on TENAA
  • It may come with a 2,500mAh + 704mAh battery setup
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 said to have a hole-punch design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has been spotted on China's regulatory body TENAA's website as per a new report. The listing hints at some of the specifications of the phone that carries model number SM-F7070, believed to be the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Adding on to this leak, a known tipster on Weibo has also shared some specifications for the upcoming foldable phone. In a separate leak, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 renders seem to have surfaced online showing a hole-punch design and a slim secondary display.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a phone with model number SM-F7070, that is said to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, was spotted on TENAA. It states that the foldable phone will come with two batteries, a 2,500mAh and a 704mAh battery for a total capacity of 3,204mAh. It also states that that the phone will have two displays, like the original, with the smaller display being 1.05-inch in size. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is said to measure 167.3x73.6x7.2mm.

Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify this listing.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) posted a few more details about the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Weibo. The phone is said to come with a 6.7-inch 1,080x2,636 pixels foldable AMOLED display with a secondary 1.05-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 112x300 pixels. The tipster's post also states that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC and have dual cameras on the back – 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel, along with a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The battery is said to support 15W fast charging and the phone may weigh 183 grams.

In a separate leak, renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 have been leaked through a patent filing. A report by Pigtou shows an image of what is said to be the Galaxy Fold 2. The image shows a similar folding design as the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, but with a few changes. There seems to be a slim and tall front display which is a thin 6.23-inch strip with a resolution of 819x2,267 pixels. The main screen is said to be 7.7 inches with a 1,689x2,213 pixels resolution. The battery capacity is expected to be the same as the previous Galaxy Fold.

Another leak for the Galaxy Fold 2 comes from known tipster Ice Universe on Twitter. The tipster shared a photo of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 in its unfolded form and it shows a hole-punch design for the selfie camera on the right side. It was also pointed out by one of the commenters that the placement of the front camera is the same as that on the original Galaxy Fold. Samsung is expected to unveil both the smartphones, along with some other devices at an event on August 5. However, there is no confirmation from the company on the same.

 

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
LG’s New Tone Free True Wireless Earphones Come With Meridian Audio Technology, Self-Cleaning Charging Case
Google to Pay Some Publishers in Australia, Brazil, Germany for Content

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Spotted on TENAA; Galaxy Fold 2 Renders Show Hole-Punch Design: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  2. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Picks Up Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie, Dil Bechara
  4. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With 120Hz Display Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  6. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  8. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India
  9. LG’s New True Wireless Earphones Disinfect Themselves in the Case
  10. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Expands Video Streaming in Asia With Iflix Acquisition
  2. TRAI Channel Selector App Launched to Help Easily Modify DTH/ Cable Subscription
  3. Ningmei CR100 Mini PC With Intel J4105 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched
  4. Scientists Discover a New Planet Hidden in a Debris Disk of a Young Star
  5. Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie Out in July on Disney+ Hotstar
  6. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get a New Exclusive Map Called Livik, Currently Playable in Beta Version
  7. Delhi Police’s Digital 'ZIPNET' Infrastructure Flaw Put Everyone’s Safety at Risk: Security Researcher
  8. Japan's NTT to Invest $560 Million in NEC to Catch Up in 5G Race
  9. Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid
  10. Redmi 9A May Just Have Received 3C Certification With 10W Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com