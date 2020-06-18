Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will reportedly launch in August along with Galaxy Note 20 series.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 18 June 2020 17:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip packs dual rear cameras
  • Geekbench shows Samsung phone with model number SM-F707B
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip carries a 3,300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G model appears to have surfaced on the benchmark site Geekbench with the model number SM-F707B. The listed smartphone seems to run on Android 10 and is likely powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This information indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will not only support 5G but will also have an upgraded processor. Previous reports have also suggested that the phone will launch in August along with Samsung Galaxy Note 20; however, the South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm this development.

The Geekbench listing shows the Samsung phone with the model number SM-F707B. A report by XDA Developers recently claimed that the model number belongs to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G for the US market. Notably, the LTE variant of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip carries the model number SM-F700.

The Geekbench listing also highlights the motherboard as "Kona." This is believed to be the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The site further shows the phone with 8GB RAM and Android 10. Recently, a report suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come in Black, Copper, and White colour options. It is unclear whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will see more tweaks.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G version was launched in February and it packs dual rear cameras, 3,300mAh battery, and 256GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also comes with 8GB RAM; however, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is tipped to launch on August 5 along with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung may also launch the next-generation Galaxy Fold 2 around the same time.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung
Civil Rights Groups Call for 'Pause' on Facebook Ads

