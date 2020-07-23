Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will go on sale on August 7 in the US.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 July 2020 10:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has dual rear cameras with 12-megapixel sensors
  • The foldable device supports 5G NSA and SA networks
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G packs 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has been launched in the US as the latest foldable smartphone offering from the South Korean giant. The 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that was unveiled in February adds faster network support and comes with an upgraded processor. This new phone launch comes just days before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G supports 5G Non-Standalone(NSA), 5G Standalone(SA) network, and Sub6 bands. The phone's key features include its clamshell-like open and close design, tiny cover display on the outer shell, and the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is priced at $1449,99 (roughly Rs. 1,08,200) for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage option. It will be available in carrier and unlocked versions starting August 7 in the US. The phone has been launched in two colour options - Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will go on sale online through AT&T, Best Buy, Samsung.com, T-Mobile, and Amazon.com in the country. To recall, the 4G counterpart was launched for $1,380 (roughly Rs. 98,400) in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G specifications

Apart from the upgrade in processor and the addition of 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has identical specifications to its 4G counterpart. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD (1080x2636 pixels, 21.9:9, 425ppi) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display. On the outer shell, there is a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 303ppi. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core SoC, with a maximum clock speed of 3.09GHz, paired with 8GB of RAM. There is 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Samsung Galaxy Flip.

The dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip has a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8, 1.4-micron pixels, 78-degree FoV) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2, 1.12-micron pixels, 123-degree FoV, OIS). On the front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.22-micron pixels, 80-degree FoV).

Connectivity options include 5G NSA/SA, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sports a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. It measures 167.3x73.6x7.2mm when unfolded and weighs 183 grams. Galaxy Z Flip includes Flex mode UI and a 'Hideaway Hinge' that lets users keep the Galaxy Z Flip open at multiple angles.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2636 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
