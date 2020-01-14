Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site

We hope this is what Samsung Galaxy Z Flip actually ends up looking like, because it looks stunning.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 19:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigitial

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could end up looking even better than Motorola’s Razr

Highlights
  • The new 3D render shows a gorgeous looking foldable phone
  • The new 3D render shows a gorgeous looking foldable phone
  • The phone will most likely debut at Samsung’s Unpacked event on Feb 11

Just the other day, we got word that Samsung's next foldable might be called the Galaxy Z Flip and now, we have a pretty good looking 3D render of what the phone could look like, based on the leaks we've had so far. Incidentally, a Samsung phone has also popped up on China's 3C certification website under the model number SM-F700, which is reported to be the Galaxy Z Flip, previously known as the Galaxy Bloom.

Dutch website, LetsGoDigitial, has posted some mockup images and a 3D render of what the Galaxy Z Flip could look like, based on leaks and rumours of the phone. The renders visualise a squarish clamshell device, when closed, which is similar to the squared-off silhouette in Samsung's teaser for its Unpacked event. The hinge mechanism also looks similar to the existing Galaxy Fold, because in all likelihood, Samsung would be reusing some of the tech it already developed for the Galaxy Fold in its next one.

The render also shows a centre-mounted hole-punch and two camera at the back. The front half of the clamshell also shows a very small LCD display, for just the time, date and battery percentage. Whether Samsung might actually use this or add a larger screen for previewing chats and emails, remains to be seen. There's no sign of a fingerprint sensor on the mockup, so that's something else we'll have to wait for.

Once again, we should be taking this with a big pinch of salt as the render is purely based on Samsung's current design for its Galaxy Fold, a few spy shots, and a lot of imagination. It's possible that the final product could look nothing like it, or it could very well have some similarities. Either way, we think the team at LetsGoDigital has done an amazing job trying to visualise this upcoming phone.

The alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shows up on China's 3C website

 

In other but related news, the alleged Galaxy Z Flip has seemingly made its way to China's 3C certification website, as reported by GSMArena. The listing shows ‘Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.' as the manufacturer and an LTE device bearing the model number SM-F700. The listing also mentions support for 15W charger, which means the Galaxy Z Flip could support 15W fast charging.

These are all speculations at this point, however we won't have to wait too long to find out as Samsung Unpacked is scheduled to take place on February 11, before MWC 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Unpacked
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Said to Patent a Smartphone With a Surround Display
  2. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Goes Live in India
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Instagram Gets New SloMo, Echo, and Duo Filters for Boomerang
  6. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  7. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  8. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched in India
  9. Realme 5i Set to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Pre-Bookings Said to Start Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Patents Smartphone With a Surround Display: Report
  2. Vivo's Next Apex Concept Phone Arriving at MWC 2020
  3. Stars Need a Partner to Create Universe's Brightest Explosions, Study Claims
  4. 5 Major US Carriers Vulnerable to SIM-Swapping Tactics: Study
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site
  6. TRAI Says Broadcasters Have 'Full' Flexibility to Price Channels
  7. Twitter Said to Be Planning Bitcoin Payments as Tips on Its Platform
  8. MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi India Claims It Sold Over 1 Million Devices Offline in a Single Day
  10. Google Home Speakers No Longer Support Guest Mode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.