Just the other day, we got word that Samsung's next foldable might be called the Galaxy Z Flip and now, we have a pretty good looking 3D render of what the phone could look like, based on the leaks we've had so far. Incidentally, a Samsung phone has also popped up on China's 3C certification website under the model number SM-F700, which is reported to be the Galaxy Z Flip, previously known as the Galaxy Bloom.

Dutch website, LetsGoDigitial, has posted some mockup images and a 3D render of what the Galaxy Z Flip could look like, based on leaks and rumours of the phone. The renders visualise a squarish clamshell device, when closed, which is similar to the squared-off silhouette in Samsung's teaser for its Unpacked event. The hinge mechanism also looks similar to the existing Galaxy Fold, because in all likelihood, Samsung would be reusing some of the tech it already developed for the Galaxy Fold in its next one.

The render also shows a centre-mounted hole-punch and two camera at the back. The front half of the clamshell also shows a very small LCD display, for just the time, date and battery percentage. Whether Samsung might actually use this or add a larger screen for previewing chats and emails, remains to be seen. There's no sign of a fingerprint sensor on the mockup, so that's something else we'll have to wait for.

Once again, we should be taking this with a big pinch of salt as the render is purely based on Samsung's current design for its Galaxy Fold, a few spy shots, and a lot of imagination. It's possible that the final product could look nothing like it, or it could very well have some similarities. Either way, we think the team at LetsGoDigital has done an amazing job trying to visualise this upcoming phone.

The alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shows up on China's 3C website

In other but related news, the alleged Galaxy Z Flip has seemingly made its way to China's 3C certification website, as reported by GSMArena. The listing shows ‘Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.' as the manufacturer and an LTE device bearing the model number SM-F700. The listing also mentions support for 15W charger, which means the Galaxy Z Flip could support 15W fast charging.

These are all speculations at this point, however we won't have to wait too long to find out as Samsung Unpacked is scheduled to take place on February 11, before MWC 2020.