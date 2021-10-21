Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition have been launched for select markets. Samsung during a dedicated ‘Unpacked' event also unveiled two new special-edition wearables — the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition gives buyers the choice to mix and match the back panel of the phone in 49 possible colour combinations. The Maison Kitsuné Edition Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a unique Moonrock Beige strap design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition price, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,300). The special edition foldable phone comes in a single 256GB storage option. On Samsung.com, users can create their own style by choosing a phone frame between Black and Silver, and front and back colours between Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, and Black. Samsung is also offering Bespoke Upgrade Care for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition users so they can change their device colour whenever they want to. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition owners can register to replace their device panel with new colours on Samsung.com.

Samsung is also offering buyers the option to customise their Galaxy Watch 4 series at the Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com by mixing and matching from a variety of Galaxy Watch 4 series colours, sizes, and strap styles. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bespoke Edition is priced starting at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 26,100) and the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition is priced at $269.99 (roughly Rs. 20,100). Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series users will also get personalisation options through customisable watch faces, a more tailored fall detection feature that enables users to adjust sensitivity, and a new “knock, knock” wrist motion that activates favourite or most-used apps and features.

The Korean giant says that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition are available in South Korea, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia. It's unclear if the special edition devices will come to India.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition price and sale

Alongside the Bespoke Edition, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition in select markets. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,800) and is available in 40mm dial size. The watch is only available in a Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi model. The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition comes with Moonrock Beige straps with Fox-shaped holes and delicate engravings. It also includes an additional custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes in Moonrock Beige straps inside a Stardust Gray leather case with a Maison Kitsuné Fox Head logo. These are priced at $209.99 (roughly Rs. 15,700) in the US. The right earbud features the Fox's head, while the left ear bud showcases its tail. Samsung says the Maison Kitsuné Edition devices are available in limited quantities and in select markets.

