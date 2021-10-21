Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,300).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 October 2021 11:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition to come in in South Korea, US, UK

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is on sale in select markets
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition is priced at $269.99 (roughly Rs. 20,100)
  • Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition comes in Moonrock Beige straps

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition have been launched for select markets. Samsung during a dedicated ‘Unpacked' event also unveiled two new special-edition wearables — the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition gives buyers the choice to mix and match the back panel of the phone in 49 possible colour combinations. The Maison Kitsuné Edition Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a unique Moonrock Beige strap design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition price, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,300). The special edition foldable phone comes in a single 256GB storage option. On Samsung.com, users can create their own style by choosing a phone frame between Black and Silver, and front and back colours between Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, and Black. Samsung is also offering Bespoke Upgrade Care for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition users so they can change their device colour whenever they want to. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition owners can register to replace their device panel with new colours on Samsung.com.

Samsung is also offering buyers the option to customise their Galaxy Watch 4 series at the Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com by mixing and matching from a variety of Galaxy Watch 4 series colours, sizes, and strap styles. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bespoke Edition is priced starting at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 26,100) and the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition is priced at $269.99 (roughly Rs. 20,100). Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series users will also get personalisation options through customisable watch faces, a more tailored fall detection feature that enables users to adjust sensitivity, and a new “knock, knock” wrist motion that activates favourite or most-used apps and features.

The Korean giant says that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition are available in South Korea, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia. It's unclear if the special edition devices will come to India.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition price and sale

samsung maison kitchun Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition and Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition

Alongside the Bespoke Edition, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition in select markets. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,800) and is available in 40mm dial size. The watch is only available in a Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi model. The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition comes with Moonrock Beige straps with Fox-shaped holes and delicate engravings. It also includes an additional custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes in Moonrock Beige straps inside a Stardust Gray leather case with a Maison Kitsuné Fox Head logo. These are priced at $209.99 (roughly Rs. 15,700) in the US. The right earbud features the Fox's head, while the left ear bud showcases its tail. Samsung says the Maison Kitsuné Edition devices are available in limited quantities and in select markets.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Very comfortable, good fit 
  • Good looks, easy controls 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Laid-back yet engaging sound 
  • Good soundstage
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS 
  • Scalable codec only works with Samsung devices
  • Only IPX2 water resistance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals, Discounts on Popular Laptops
YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals on Laptops
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  8. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  9. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked ‘Very Soon’
  10. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, WhatsApp Failed But Twitter Managed To Curb Conspiracy Theories During Pandemic: Study
  2. YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition
  4. Bitcoin Marks All-Time High of Over $67,000; Ether, Dogecoin Jump on Gain-Wagon
  5. TRUTH Social: Donald Trump Launches His Own Social Media App to 'Stand Up to Big Tech'
  6. Bitcoin Edges Off All-Time High but Momentum for More Gains This Year Seen Intact
  7. Crypto Collapse Could Result in Global Financial Crisis, Claims Bank of England Executive
  8. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked Up to 50 Percent ‘Very Soon’
  9. BSNL Revises Rs. 56, Rs. 57, Rs. 58 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Greater Affordability
  10. Facebook Partners With Coinbase to Pilot Novi Digital Wallet in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com