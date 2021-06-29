Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Renders Surface, August 11 Launch and Colour Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Renders Surface, August 11 Launch and Colour Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may launch alongside Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 June 2021 18:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Renders Surface, August 11 Launch and Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: GizNext

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was previously leaked in renders shared by Evan Blass

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to have 1.9-inch cover display
  • The smartphone was also spotted on the US FCC site
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sport a 6.7-inch primary display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been leaked in a new set of renders, which also hint that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 11. Additionally, these renders also show the alleged colour options the foldable smartphone may be launched in at Samsung's annual event. The news comes soon after the screen size of this smartphone, and another foldable handset from the South Korean giant -- the Galaxy Z Fold 3 -- were revealed. The design of both these phones have already been revealed previously by tipster Evan Blass.

In the renders revealed in a report by GizNext, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's cover display shows August 11, hinting at the purported date of Samsung's next annual Galaxy Unpacked event. If we consider previous years' pattern, the date seems legitimate because the South Korean giant usually holds the event in the month of August.

Furthermore, the renders show a two-tone design theme. The report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be offered in Black, Beige, Dark Blue, Dark Green, Grey, Light Violet, Pink and White colours. The two-tone design has already been revealed in the renders that were shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) earlier this month. He also shared the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Recently, a report listed the display sizes of the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch primary display with a 25:9 aspect ratio, and a 1.9-inch secondary screen on the cover. The smartphone was also spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site with the model number SM-F711U.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
