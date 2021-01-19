Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 alleged price and specifications have been leaked online by a tipster. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be priced at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600), just $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) more than its predecessor when it was launched. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the rumoured name of the foldable phone, could feature a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that will be between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch, according to the tipster. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) tweeted possible key details about the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The foldable phone is slated to release in June-July, according to the tipster. Earlier, it was predicted to launch in Q1 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have a triple rear camera setup, with possibly the same sensors as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – three 12-megapixel cameras, claimed the tipster.

It may come with a glass display and the front display is likely to be very small. As mentioned above, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may feature a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that could be up to 6.9-inches long, something that an earlier leak had also predicted. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a 60Hz display, so this will be a big leap.

The tipster noted that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have better resistance to water and dust as compared to its predecessors. Further, the foldable phone may feature thinner bezels, have a smaller hole-punch cutout, and a new hinge.

Recently, a report had indicated that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a camera design similar to that of Samsung Galaxy S21. A concept photo was also shared, where the phone looked like a mix of the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy S21. Samsung will reportedly not call this model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 as predicted earlier, and instead call it Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in order to align the name with Z Fold series.

