Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Specifications Tipped; May Launch in June or July

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be priced at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600).

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 January 2021 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have better resistance to water and dust as compared to its predecessors

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The upcoming foldable phone may be powered by Snapdragon 888
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could feature thinner bezels

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 alleged price and specifications have been leaked online by a tipster. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be priced at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600), just $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) more than its predecessor when it was launched. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the rumoured name of the foldable phone, could feature a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that will be between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch, according to the tipster. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) tweeted possible key details about the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The foldable phone is slated to release in June-July, according to the tipster. Earlier, it was predicted to launch in Q1 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have a triple rear camera setup, with possibly the same sensors as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – three 12-megapixel cameras, claimed the tipster.

It may come with a glass display and the front display is likely to be very small. As mentioned above, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may feature a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that could be up to 6.9-inches long, something that an earlier leak had also predicted. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a 60Hz display, so this will be a big leap.

The tipster noted that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have better resistance to water and dust as compared to its predecessors. Further, the foldable phone may feature thinner bezels, have a smaller hole-punch cutout, and a new hinge.

Recently, a report had indicated that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a camera design similar to that of Samsung Galaxy S21. A concept photo was also shared, where the phone looked like a mix of the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy S21. Samsung will reportedly not call this model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 as predicted earlier, and instead call it Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in order to align the name with Z Fold series.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets January 2021 Security Patch With OxygenOS 10.5.9 Update

