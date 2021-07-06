Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is largely rumoured to launch at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. This event is expected to be held on August 11 and will likely see the launch of other devices such as the Galaxy Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4. Fresh new leaks suggest the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 ahead of launch. A separate report even claims that Samsung may launch another phone called Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite alongside.

Tipster FronTron tweeted on July 4 that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be priced at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 92,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. If this tip is indeed true, the phone will be $200 less than the predecessor. The same tipster had earlier leaked that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 price may range from $999 (roughly Rs. 73,000) to $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,770). This could possibly be for lower RAM + storage configurations and the top-end 8GB + 256GB model may cost a little more.

Separately, Korea Herald reports that Samsung may introduce two Galaxy Z Flip 3 models this time around — Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite. The latter is likely to be a mass-market model with a more affordable price tag. The report also adds that the secondary display will be of 1.9 inches, slightly larger than the 0.98-inch cover display on the predecessor.

Previous reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a dual rear camera setup that is similar to last year's Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. There's a centre hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The foldable phone is likely to come with S Pen support as well. It is tipped to have a dual tone design and is reported to come in multiple colour options.