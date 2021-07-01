Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are the two new foldable phones by the South Korean company that are speculated to debut next month. But ahead of any official confirmation, 360-degree videos of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and renders suggesting the colour options of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have surfaced online. The leaked videos particularly suggest the design and some specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that would come with the same clamshell form-factor that we saw on the Galaxy Z Flip last year. Separately, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 India launch timeline has also been rumoured online.

Tipster Evan Blass has published the 360-degree videos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on his Twitter account @evleaks. The videos are showing the phone all its four rumoured colour options, namely Black, Gold, Olive Green, and Purple.

The leaked videos show the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a dual rear camera setup that is similar to last year's Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. However, the videos also indicate the larger cover display that is rumoured to be 1.9-inch in size over the 0.98-inch available on the previous models.

In addition to the cameras and cover display, the leaked videos suggest the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint reader on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Some previous reports speculated that the new foldable phone would include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears to have a hole-punch display design.

Alongside the leaked videos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, some renders suggesting the design and colour options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have appeared on the Web. 91Mobiles has leaked the renders that are claimed to be sourced from a person familiar with the development.

The renders suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be available in three shades, namely Black, Gradient Pinkish, and Navy Green. All these hues appear to have a matte finish. The phone also appears to have a hole-punch camera design at the front and three different camera sensors at the back, along with an LED flash. The rear camera setup also appears to have a more contracted camera hump over what we had on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 appears to have a narrower camera hump at the back over its predecessor

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung also seems to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that would be available alongside a volume rocker. The phone also appears to have a SIM card slot on the right side.

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are rumoured to debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event next month; the virtual conference could particularly take place on August 11. The phones are also speculated to go on sale by as early as August 27.

Citing information received from tipster Yogesh, who is available on Twitter as @heyitsyogesh, 91Mobiles reports the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 India launch timeline. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to debut in the country in September, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumoured to come sometime in the second week of August. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 could also come to the US and UK in late August.

Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have also been leaked. The phone is said to have three 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It could also include a 10-megapixel camera sensor on the cover. Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.