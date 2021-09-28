Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, ‘Unhinged’ in Sand As Well

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 does not see any cracks during the bend test.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 September 2021 18:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, 'Unhinged' in Sand As Well

Photo Credit: YouTube/ JerryRigEverything

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sees significant improvement in durability over its predecessor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 inner display melts a little from fire exposure
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 hinge works effortlessly after sand test
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 inner display starts to scratch very easily

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was put through the bend, scratch, and fire test of JerryRigEverything where it has proved to be durable. The foldable phone is seen passing the bend test and its outer display was more scratch-proof than the inner foldable screen. YouTuber Zach Nelson also put it through a sand test and the hinge was unfazed, closing and opening the phone effortlessly. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 durability video testifies that the company has significantly improved the foldable phone compared to its predecessor.

JerryRigEverything puts the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 through a series of tests in his latest video. Nelson begins with the scratch test on the outer smaller screen, which scratches at level 6 on Moh's scale with deeper grooves on level 7. The inner display starts scratching at level 1 itself. The metal frame and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner also easily scratches with a blade. The fingerprint scanner continues to work seamlessly even after several splices and scratches.

Nelson then puts the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 through a fire test and the pixels of its outer display start burning in about 25 seconds. The inner display sees more damage with even its plastic slightly melting from fire exposure. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 bend test sees the phone slightly losing shape but it doesn't experience any cracks or breaking of the frame. The hinge of the foldable phone remains “unhinged” even when Nelson puts a lot of pressure on the phone.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is showered with beach sand to see if that causes any damage or hindrance to the hinge. Last year's foldable phone saw noticeable friction when exposed to sand, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 seems to survive the test easily. Overall, the JerryRigEverything test gave the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 a thumbs up in durability.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications, Samsung, JerryRigEverything
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 13 Pro Attains 4th Position in DxOMark Camera Review, iPhone 13 mini Matches iPhone 12 Pro Max Score
Xbox Series X, Series S Now Support Dolby Vision Gaming for ‘Full-Spectrum Visuals’

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, 'Unhinged' in Sand As Well
