Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with Samsung Galaxy S21's new camera design, as per a report. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is set to launch on January 14 and may come with a newly designed camera island that will extend till the frame. As per the report, Samsung will integrate this new camera design into its other 2021 flagship smartphones as well, including Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The concept photo of the upcoming foldable phone shows a triple rear camera setup.

As per a report by LetsGoDigital, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a similar camera design. The publication shared a design of what Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could look like, based on a concept image that appeared on a Korean forum. The upcoming foldable phone looks like a mix of the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the soon-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy S21, in the concept photo.

In the image, the cover display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks enlarged. The report points out that there have been speculations that Samsung will indeed enlarge the cover display to accommodate more information on the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature narrower bezels, as per the report. This will likely be Samsung's first foldable smartphone of the year and is predicted to be out in Q1 2021. Samsung will reportedly not call this model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, and instead call it Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to align the name with Z Fold series. The foldable phone is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch foldable display and 120Hz refresh rate.

Besides Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung may launch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite this year as well, according to a recent report.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series, meanwhile, will be launched on January 14 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are the three models that are expected in the lineup. In a recent video, Samsung teased that the phones could have an enhanced camera experience, marked by new superzoom capabilities.

