Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 successors do not have a release date yet, but several leaks and tips offer an idea of what to expect from the upcoming foldable phones. In a fresh leak, the colour options for the two phones have surfaced online. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 (not the official name) is expected to be offered in four colour options. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (not the official name) on the other hand, may come in at least two colour options. It is also being speculated that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could come with water resistance. Additionally, some details about Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 have also emerged.

A report by SamMobile suggests that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be offered in black, beige, green, and light violet colours. The Galaxy Z Flip that launched in February last year came in three colour options – Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold. The report adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come in black and green colours. It states that there might be more colour options when the phone officially launches. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is offered in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours.

Additionally, a tipster with username @chunvn8888 tweeted that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could come with water resistance but there might not be an IP rating. This means the phone won't be officially water resistant but could be secured against splashes.

Furthermore, the same tipster also shared some details about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 (not the official names). There will be no major design changes for the upcoming generation of smartwatches by Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 4 could come with a rotating bezel but the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will not. Interestingly, the tipster also shared that the new Galaxy Watch models will run on Google's Wear OS instead of the Tizen-based wearable OS typically found in Samsung's smartwatch models.

As of now, the South Korean tech giant has not shared any details on its upcoming foldable smartphones or its next generation of smartwatches.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.