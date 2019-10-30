Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Rugged Phone With MIL STD 810G Build, 4,500mAh Removable Battery Launched

Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Rugged Phone With MIL-STD-810G Build, 4,500mAh Removable Battery Launched

Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro is targeted at field personnel and enterprise customers.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 13:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Rugged Phone With MIL-STD-810G Build, 4,500mAh Removable Battery Launched

Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro’s pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro comes with an IP68 rating
  • It features a 12-megapixel main camera with dual aperture
  • The phone supports the Band 14 channel for emergency response

Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro has gone official as the company's latest rugged smartphone that is primarily targeted at first responders, field personnel, technicians, and enterprise customers. The Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro features an MIL-STD-810G certified build after having passed a series of 21 rigorous durability tests and also boasts of an IP68 rating, ensuring that the phone can survive liquid damage, accidental falls, and other harsh conditions. The rugged Samsung phone comes with a replaceable battery, and also features dedicated push-to-talk and emergency request buttons that are programmable as well. Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro's price and availability details have not been revealed so far.

Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro runs Android Oreo, but Samsung has promised an upgrade to Android 10 in the near future and 3 years of security updates. It features a 5.1-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) display and is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro features a 12-megapixel main camera on the back with dual aperture feature, accompanied by triple LED flash. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone offers 64GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the phone include LTE, BT v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Band 14 support that is used by field personnel for emergency response communication. Sensors onboard the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro include accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor.

The phone also features a fingerprint sensor for authentication and also supports the Knox feature. Samsung claims that Knox has been certified by the federal government in the light of standards set by the National Information Assurance Partnership, and it is also CJIS, FIPS, and HIPAA compliant. The Samsung Galaxy XCover Field Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh removable battery that can be replaced with the second unit supplied in the box. The phone measures 158.5 x 80.7 x 14.2mm and weighs 256 grams.

Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro

Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro

Display5.10-inch
ProcessorExynos 9810
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid Oreo
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro, Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Specifications, Samsung
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor, QLED Display, Wireless PowerShare Launched
Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Rugged Phone With MIL-STD-810G Build, 4,500mAh Removable Battery Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  5. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  6. Mi CC9 Pro Official Teasers Highlight Curved Display, Camera Zoom
  7. Samsung's Next Foldable Phone May Look Like This
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. EA, Valve Partner to Bring Games, EA Access to Steam
  2. Sony Logs Record Q2 Profit on Robust Sales of Image Sensors for Smartphones
  3. Netflix India Announces YouTube Sketch Comedy Talk Show, The Brand New Show
  4. Samsung Daily Content Discovery Platform Replaces Bixby Home, Rollout Begins Next Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Rugged Phone With MIL-STD-810G Build, 4,500mAh Removable Battery Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor, QLED Display, Wireless PowerShare Launched
  7. Sony PlayStation Vue Streaming Service to Shut Down in January, Company Cites Competition
  8. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Announced With Straight-to-Series Order
  10. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India, Users Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.