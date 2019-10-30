Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro has gone official as the company's latest rugged smartphone that is primarily targeted at first responders, field personnel, technicians, and enterprise customers. The Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro features an MIL-STD-810G certified build after having passed a series of 21 rigorous durability tests and also boasts of an IP68 rating, ensuring that the phone can survive liquid damage, accidental falls, and other harsh conditions. The rugged Samsung phone comes with a replaceable battery, and also features dedicated push-to-talk and emergency request buttons that are programmable as well. Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro's price and availability details have not been revealed so far.

Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro runs Android Oreo, but Samsung has promised an upgrade to Android 10 in the near future and 3 years of security updates. It features a 5.1-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) display and is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro features a 12-megapixel main camera on the back with dual aperture feature, accompanied by triple LED flash. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone offers 64GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the phone include LTE, BT v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Band 14 support that is used by field personnel for emergency response communication. Sensors onboard the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro include accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor.

The phone also features a fingerprint sensor for authentication and also supports the Knox feature. Samsung claims that Knox has been certified by the federal government in the light of standards set by the National Information Assurance Partnership, and it is also CJIS, FIPS, and HIPAA compliant. The Samsung Galaxy XCover Field Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh removable battery that can be replaced with the second unit supplied in the box. The phone measures 158.5 x 80.7 x 14.2mm and weighs 256 grams.