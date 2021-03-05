Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Rugged Smartphone With Military Grade Certification Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Rugged Smartphone With Military-Grade Certification Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 has improved touch sensitivity for use with gloves.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 March 2021 13:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Rugged Smartphone With Military-Grade Certification Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 has a single camera on the back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 features a 16-megapixel rear camera
  • The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 has thick bezels all around

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged smartphone has been launched in the European market as a successor to the Galaxy XCover 4. Samsung launched the Galaxy XCover 5 four years after the Galaxy XCover 4 and the phone comes with a lot of improvements and upgrades. The Galaxy XCover 5 is sleek and easy-to-hold but does not sacrifice on its ability to withstand touch working environments. It comes with a replaceable battery and the touchscreen works even when you're wearing gloves.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 price

The Galaxy XCover 5 from Samsung is priced at GBP 329 (roughly Rs. 33,300) and will go on sale in the European market from March 12. It comes in a single black colour option and as of now, the company has not shared details on international availability.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 runs Android 11 and features a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display with thick bezels all around. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage. There is a 16-megapixel single camera on the back with an f/1.8 lens. At the front, the Galaxy XCover 5 comes with a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The selfie camera is housed in the top bezel.

For connectivity, you get a USB Type-C port with Pogo pin connectors for fast charging and NFC. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyro sensor. It also has inbuilt face recognition. It has a 3,000mAh battery that is replaceable. There is a hot key called the XCover Key that can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks. Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and is MIL-STD810H certified.

Samsung says the Galaxy XCover 5 can withstand up to 1.5-metre drop and submersion in fresh water up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes. The rugged phone measures 147.1x71.6x9.2mm.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

Display 5.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 850
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1480 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XCover 5, Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Price, Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Jio Working on Low-Cost Laptop ‘JioBook’ With 4G LTE Connectivity, Android-Based JioOS: Report
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Rugged Smartphone With Military-Grade Certification Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  3. Jio Reportedly Developing Low-Cost Laptop ‘JioBook’ With 4G LTE Support
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
  5. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  6. OnePlus 9E Spotted on Spigen Site Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  8. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition Arrives With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  9. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Rugged Smartphone With Military-Grade Certification Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Jio Working on Low-Cost Laptop ‘JioBook’ With 4G LTE Connectivity, Android-Based JioOS: Report
  3. Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 4
  4. YouTube Removes Five Myanmar Military-Run TV Channels From Platform After Coup
  5. Sony Announces 6 Games for PlayStation VR, Including Doom 3: VR Edition
  6. Twitter Reportedly Working on ‘Undo Send’ Timer for Tweets
  7. Road Safety World Series T20: India Team, Full Schedule, and How to Watch Livestream
  8. Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Dual-Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme GT Neo Launch Teased, In the Works With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  10. Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com