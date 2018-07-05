Apart from the next flagship in the Galaxy S-Series, Samsung is expected to launch a foldable Galaxy X smartphone next year. While the Samsung Galaxy S10 will come as a successor to the current Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ models, the Galaxy X could pack some interesting features. Both the smartphones have been through several leaks and rumours, there is still a confusion about the availability of the handsets. Several reports have previously claimed that the South Korean giant will unveil the Galaxy S10 series at CES 2019 and make way for Galaxy X to be launched at MWC that year. Interestingly, a new report suggests that Samsung may reverse these launches.

According to popular tipster Ice Universe, Samsung's first foldable smartphone - Galaxy X - will be unveiled at the CES 2019. The event will be held in January and an announcement could mean the smartphone may start shipping in the first quarter next year. An earlier report had claimed that the alleged Galaxy X foldable smartphone will be a limited edition handset, as the company is expected to be manufacturing just 300,000 to 500,000 units. Some reports have claimed the foldable smartphone from Samsung may cost around $1,850 (roughly Rs. 1,27,200).

While the tech world is anticipating a foldable smartphone from Samsung, the South Korean giant was recently rumoured to be ready for the mass production of foldable OLED panels that could be used in the Galaxy X. Previous reports had suggested that Samsung is planning to show the prototype of its new development to US and European mobile carriers in private meetings during CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

Additionally, continuing Samsung's usual schedule, the Galaxy S10 lineup will be launched at MWC 2019, the tipster has claimed. This year's Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 were also unveiled at the same event.

While the specifications of the Galaxy S10-Series are yet to be confirmed officially, the information available through the rumours suggests that Samsung will fit a 6.44-inch display and a triple camera system. It is also expected that the Galaxy S10 family will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a piezoelectric speaker. Some reports have previously said that Samsung will ditch the iris scanning functionality on the new Galaxy S10 flagship and bring a 3D face scanning technology to take on Apple's Face ID, apart from the in-display fingerprint sensor.