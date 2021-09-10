Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 may launch in India as the Galaxy F42 5G.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 September 2021 11:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 runs on Android 11 software
  • Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 has a 6.6-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 comes in Black, White, Blue colours

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 has been launched in South Korea, and past reports indicate it may make its way to other countries including India as the Galaxy F42 5G. The phone was unveiled in partnership with SK Telecom and is exclusively available on the carrier's site. The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 features a waterdrop-style notch display and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. It has a square-shaped camera module with two sensors sitting one below the other, and the third sensor and flash sitting alongside.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 price, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 is priced at KRW 4,49,900 (roughly Rs. 28,200) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options. It comes in a Black, White, and Blue colour option. The phone is up for sale on SK Telecom site.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 runs on Android 11 and supports dual-SIM slots. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone packs 6GB RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage. There is expansion of storage using microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 that features a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board and it integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 76.4x167.2x9mm and weighs 203 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 is listed on SK Telecom with the model number SM-E426S. This is a similar model number to one (SM-E426B) that has been reported to be attached to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G. The support page of the SM-E426B model has gone live in India hinting that the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 may launch in the Indian market as the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G. Samsung has not offered any clarity on the launch of the Galaxy Wide 5 in international markets.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Wide 5

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Tasneem Akolawala
Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories 'Smart' Glasses With 5-Megapixel Dual Cameras, Open-Ear Speakers Launched

Comment
Comment
 
 

