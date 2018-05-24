Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 With 5.5-Inch Display, 13-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 With 5.5-Inch Display, 13-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

 
, 24 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 With 5.5-Inch Display, 13-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: SK Telecom

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 has been launched
  • The new smartphone comes with a price tag of KRW 297,000
  • It is available as the successor to the Galaxy Wide 2

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 has been launched in South Korea by SK Telecom. The new smartphone is the successor to the Galaxy Wide 2 that was launched last year. It will go on sale in the South Korean market with a price tag of KRW 297,000 (approximately Rs. 18,800). The handset comes in Silver and Black colour options. As per the historical record shared by SK Telecom, more than 1.3 million units of the Galaxy Wide and Galaxy Wide 2 have so far been sold in the region with over 70 percent of Galaxy Wide 2 users being over the age of 40.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 runs Android 8.0 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor along with 2GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, it has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/1.7 aperture, while the front of the smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. There are also some improvements on the software side to deliver enhanced imaging. Also, the handset includes a face recognition feature.

Samsung has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy Wide 3 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and an FM radio. It packs a 3300mAh battery and comes with a built-in speaker that has 1.2W of power.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3

Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: Samsung, SK Telecom
Detroit Become Human Review
MobiKwik Launches UPI Services, Offers Its Own VPA Handle
Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 With 5.5-Inch Display, 13-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

One Plus 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  2. Xiaomi India Launches an 'Instant Loan Platform for Young Professionals'
  3. Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched, Brings Premium Features to Mid-Range Phones
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro Android 8.1 Oreo-Based MIUI 9.5.6 Update Announced
  5. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India
  6. Mi 8 Launch Date Is May 31, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. OnePlus 6 Teardown Shows Display Panel Is Difficult to Remove
  8. Realme 1 Set to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Tomorrow
  9. Airtel's Prepaid Add-Ons Offer Up to 1GB Extra Daily Data to Take on Jio
  10. Honor 7A, Honor 7C With Dual Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.