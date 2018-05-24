Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 has been launched in South Korea by SK Telecom. The new smartphone is the successor to the Galaxy Wide 2 that was launched last year. It will go on sale in the South Korean market with a price tag of KRW 297,000 (approximately Rs. 18,800). The handset comes in Silver and Black colour options. As per the historical record shared by SK Telecom, more than 1.3 million units of the Galaxy Wide and Galaxy Wide 2 have so far been sold in the region with over 70 percent of Galaxy Wide 2 users being over the age of 40.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 runs Android 8.0 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor along with 2GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, it has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/1.7 aperture, while the front of the smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. There are also some improvements on the software side to deliver enhanced imaging. Also, the handset includes a face recognition feature.

Samsung has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy Wide 3 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and an FM radio. It packs a 3300mAh battery and comes with a built-in speaker that has 1.2W of power.