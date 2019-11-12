Technology News
Samsung Galaxy W20 5G Likely to Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, TENAA Listing Tips

Samsung has also increased its investment in Dowoo Insis that supplies Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG).

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 13:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy W20 5G Likely to Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, TENAA Listing Tips

Photo Credit: TENAA

Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched in 4G and 5G variants

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy W20 5G is set to be launched on November 19
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold is already offered in China
  • China Telecom is likely to be the exclusive carrier for Galaxy W20 5G

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G listing that appeared on Chinese regulator TENAA's website earlier last week has indicated that the Galaxy W20 5G is just a rebranded version of the Galaxy Fold 5G model with an improved processor and not a brand-new smartphone. The specifications listed by TENAA for Samsung SM-W2020 that is believed to be the model number of Galaxy W20 5G match with Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G specifications, barring the processor clock speed and battery size. Also, the photos added by the Chinese regulator look same as Samsung's first foldable smartphone.

The TENAA listing for the Samsung SM-W2020 shows the processor clock speed at 2.956GHz / 2.4GHz / 1.78GHz (for the 1 core + 3 core + 4 core setup) and it is different from the 2.84GHz + 2.41GHz + 1.78GHz offered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC in the Galaxy Fold. The updated clock speed match for the default clock speed offered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC. So, there is a big chance that Galaxy W20 5G is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC, instead of the Snapdragon 855 used by Galaxy Fold. Also, the battery capacity is listed at 4,135mAh which is different from the 4380mAh in Galaxy Fold 4G version ad 4,235mAh in Galaxy Fold 5G version.

To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy Fold back in February in both 4G and 5G variants, however because of the quality issues the actual release date of the phone was postponed. Samsung Galaxy Fold finally went on sale in September this year, starting with the company's home market and has since reached many other countries, including India and China. Now, in partnership with China Telecom, Samsung seems to be gearing up to release the 5G version of the phone with the Galaxy W20 5G branding.

China Telecom and Samsung are reportedly hosting a press event on November 19 in the country to unveil the phone. The telecom operators is likely to exclusively carry the phone in the country. As always, we will bring you all the details right here at Gadgets 360 as and when the company reveals them.

Meanwhile, Samsung has reportedly increasing investment in Dowoo Insis that sells Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) to the smartphone maker for use in its foldable smartphones. According to a report by South Korean publication ET News, Samsung wants more UTG panels and thus, the company is giving more money to Dowoo Insis for increase its production capacity.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy W20 5G, Samsung Galaxy W20, Samsung
