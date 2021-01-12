Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Upcycling at Home Programme Aims to Help You Give New Life to Your Old Phone

Samsung will update the software used in its Galaxy phones this year to transform them into convenient home appliances.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 January 2021 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is aiming to provide consumers the options to repurpose their old Galaxy phones

Highlights
  • Samsung launched Galaxy Upcycling at Home programme at CES 2021
  • The new initiative is designed to reuse old Galaxy phones
  • Samsung is bringing eco-packaging to TVs, monitors, and audio products

Samsung has launched a new programme called Galaxy Upcycling at Home to let users reuse their old smartphones as convenient home appliances. The South Korean company during its CES 2021 virtual event on Monday announced that under its new sustainability initiative, it would provide software updates to its older Galaxy phones to transform them into devices such as a childcare tool or a pet care solution. The purpose of Galaxy Upcycling at Home is to make abandoned handsets useful again for people who have moved on to newer phones.

Unlike giving any trade-in discounts on new devices, the Galaxy Upcycling at Home programme is aimed to let consumers have options on how they could repurpose their existing Galaxy phone to build a variety of home appliances.

Samsung demonstrated that the programme could revive an older Galaxy phone into a childcare tool that could use the built-in sensors to monitor the audio around your baby and send an alert if they wake up or cry. The company also provided another example of using an older phone as a pet care solution that could be used as a long-distance remote so that you can turn on the lights when your pet is alone at your home.

Most of the recent Galaxy phones also come with Samsung's proprietary Knox framework that could also be used for at-home security purposes once they become older.

“This year, we'll be updating the software in used Galaxy phones and launching a new programme — Galaxy Upcycling at Home,” said Sandeep Rana, Environmental Sustainability Specialist at Samsung Electronics, during the event. “You can decide how to repurpose your Galaxy for convenient home devices.”

Samsung hasn't yet provided any concrete details on when and how the software updates will reach users.

In addition to the Galaxy Upcycling at Home programme, Samsung announced that it was bringing eco-packaging to all its QLED, UHD TV, monitor, and audio products in 2021. The concept of offering eco-packaging by the company to upcycle the boxes of its Lifestyle TV lineup debuted in April last year.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
