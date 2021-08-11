Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Trolls Samsung With Its Own Version of Foldable Phone Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

OnePlus Trolls Samsung With Its Own Version of Foldable Phone Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

While some Twitter users couldn't figure what was happening, many had a field day over OnePlus' smart tactic to steal Samsung's thunder.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 August 2021 11:48 IST
OnePlus Trolls Samsung With Its Own Version of Foldable Phone Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OnePlus_USA

OnePlus posted a video that appeared to tease a new foldable phone

Highlights
  • Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event today
  • It is expected to launch new foldable phones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches
  • Galaxy Unpacked will kick off at 7:30pm IST today

Samsung is set to launch its next-generation foldable smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to be unveiled at the virtual event scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST today, August 11. Not only will the two foldable phones come with upgrades over their predecessors but are also expected to be priced lower. However, it appears that one of Samsung's main competitors OnePlus was waiting for the moment to take a swipe at the South Korean tech giant.

On Tuesday, OnePlus tweeted a video where it teased a new foldable phone, much on the lines of what Samsung is planning to launch tonight. However, a closer look at the video showed that they appeared to be two OnePlus 9 Pro handsets, placed within what seems like LG's Dual Screen case. There was one major giveaway, though, making it obvious that it was only a cheeky dig at Samsung.

The 16-second video concluded with "8.11.21," the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event. The caption to the video read: "8.11 10am ET." This is the date and time for Samsung's event.

While some Twitter users couldn't figure what was happening, many had a field day over OnePlus' smart tactic to steal Samsung's thunder.

Sample this exchange, for example.

This, however, might have spoilt the fun for many, who thought there was going to be a face-off between Samsung and OnePlus.

“I wish I had friends that understood this joke," wrote user @Jason__Lore.

Here are some more hilarious responses to the tweet:

At its Unpacked event, apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung is also expected to launch new TWS earbuds and two smartwatch models. The TWS earbuds are expected to be Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, while the smartwatch lineup is expected to include Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It's worth noting that Samsung has only officially teased the next-generation Galaxy Fold.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, OnePlus 9 Pro, LG Dual Cover
Amazon, Flipkart’s Trading Practices Would Be Looked Into; India Commerce Minister Welcomes Top Court Decision
PayPal's Venmo Allows Credit Cardholders to Buy Cryptocurrency With Cashback

Related Stories

OnePlus Trolls Samsung With Its Own Version of Foldable Phone Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  4. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Key Specifications, Price, Renders Leak Again
  6. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  7. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  8. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  10. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022
  2. OnePlus Trolls Samsung With Its Own Version of Foldable Phone Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  3. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hackers Stole Record $600 Million
  4. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Phones, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Hands-on Video Appears Online; Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Salesforce Jumps Into Streaming With Salesforce+, to Feature Business-Focussed Content
  7. Lucifer Season 6 Trailer Teases New Major Villain, Sets Up the Final Season of Netflix Series
  8. PayPal's Venmo Allows Credit Cardholders to Buy Cryptocurrency With Cashback
  9. Amazon, Flipkart’s Trading Practices Would Be Looked Into; India Commerce Minister Welcomes Top Court Decision
  10. Facebook Removes Russian Network That Targeted Influencers to Peddle Anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com