Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be livestreamed today, August 11, at 7:30pm IST. It will bring next-generation foldable smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two phones will come with upgrades over the previous generation of foldables and are expected to be priced lower as well. The company is also expected to announce new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds as well as a pair of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch livestream

The South Korean tech giant will host its Galaxy Unpacked event today at 7:30pm IST. It will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and Facebook. This will be the company's second Unpacked event this year following the one in January where it unveiled the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones and the Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung is expected to unveil two foldable smartphones, TWS earbuds, and two models of its new smartwatch. The foldable smartphones are expected to comprise Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The TWS earbuds to be launched at the event are expected to be Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 while the smartwatch models are said to include Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It should be noted that Samsung has only officially teased the next-generation Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price, specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been in the news for quite some time now and a lot of details have been leaked till now. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reported to be priced at Rs. 1,49,990 while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be priced between Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 90,000. As for specifications, both models are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may feature a triple rear camera setup that includes three 12-megapixel sensors. The phone could be backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display with a high refresh rate. In terms of optics, the phone may come with a dual camera setup on the outside that includes a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle. On the inside, it may house a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It may be backed by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price, specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to be priced at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,100) and be offered in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colours. In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 may feature active noise cancellation (ANC) with two microphones dedicated to detecting ambient noise. They could also feature dynamic two-way speakers. The TWS earbuds may deliver up to 20 hours of playback with five hours of playback on a full charge, as well as 29 hours with ANC off. The charging case is expected to provide three full charges for the earbuds. They may support Bluetooth v5.2 and come with multiple sensors including accelerometer, proximity sensor, touch pad, ear detection, gyroscope, and magnetic sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price, specifications (expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will run Samsung and Google's One UI Watch operating system and be powered by the new Exynos W920 SoC. The Galaxy Watch 4 is reported to cost EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the 44mm dial model and EUR 279 for the 40mm dial model. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's 42mm dial model is expected to be priced EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 33,500) while the 46mm dial variant is expected to cost EUR 409 (roughly Rs. 36,100).

The Galaxy Watch 4 could be offered with a 1.19-inch AMOLED display in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, could be offered with a 1.36-inch AMOLED display in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes. The vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to come with a 247mAh battery while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may come with a 361mAh battery that could offer a 7-day battery life. They are expected to have 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are expected to be waterproof up to 50 metres (5ATM) and have IP68 certification as well. Connectivity options could include Bluetooth v5, WLAN, NFC, and optional 4G connectivity.

