Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event to Take Place on February 9, New Leak Hints

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to be launched at the company's upcoming event.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 January 2022 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung confirmed that it will announce the 2022 Galaxy S phone series in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature S Pen
  • New lineup is expected to include three smartphones
  • Samsung is yet to confirm Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date

Samsung has recently confirmed that it will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in February where it could announce the latest Galaxy S-series phones, likely to be called the Galaxy S22. There's still no word from the South Korean tech giant on an official date, but a new leak suggests that the event could happen on February 9. The upcoming lineup is said to include three models — Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company has even started taking pre-orders for the devices in the US.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) tweeted a promotional image of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event which reveals the event date and time. According to the poster, Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will take place on February 9. The poster suggests an event time of 3pm, but it is unclear what time zone it is referring to. The poster is seen with the tagline: “The Epic Standard”. There is no confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event yet, but the new leak is in line with previously tipped schedules.

Samsung earlier this month confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event without revealing the official launch date. Also, Samsung President and Head of MX Business TM Roh recently teased the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, saying it would be the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S-series offering the company has created so far. The company has shared a video teaser for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

As mentioned, the upcoming Samsung flagship lineup is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 variant, alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. They are expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chips under the hood, based on the region they will launch in. The devices are said to feature up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come with an S Pen.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
