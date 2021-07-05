Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on August 11, as per a new report by a South Korean publication. The report also claims that Samsung will launch a total of five products, which will include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. Previously, some renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 hinted at August 11 to be the date of Samsung's next big event.

As per a report by Digital Daily, Samsung's next annual ‘Galaxy Unpacked' will be an online event that will take place on August 11. It is claimed to start at 11pm Korean time (7.30pm IST), and can be livestreamed on Samsung's website as well as the South Korean company's official YouTube channel. There is no confirmation from Samsung yet, but the date seems legitimate because the company usually hosts a major event in the month of August every year.

Additionally, the main difference at this year's Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked' August event will be the range of products. Unlike previous years where the company launched the Galaxy Note series of smartphones, this year Samsung is expected to launch five products, which include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphones, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatches, and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. A

report said that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones may go on sale starting August 27.

This is not the first time that August 11 has been tipped as the date for the next Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked' event. An earlier report that had leaked alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders showed that the cover display of the foldable smartphone reading August 11 — purportedly teasing the date of its launch. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have also leaked extensively.