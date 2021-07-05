Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ Event Tipped for August 11, Foldable Phones, Smartwatches, TWS Earphones Expected

Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ Event Tipped for August 11, Foldable Phones, Smartwatches, TWS Earphones Expected

Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 July 2021 13:11 IST
Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ Event Tipped for August 11, Foldable Phones, Smartwatches, TWS Earphones Expected

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ is said to be an online event

Highlights
  • Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event likely to be livestreamed
  • The event is said to start at 11pm Korea time (7.30pm IST)
  • Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event date was previously tipped as well

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on August 11, as per a new report by a South Korean publication. The report also claims that Samsung will launch a total of five products, which will include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. Previously, some renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 hinted at August 11 to be the date of Samsung's next big event.

As per a report by Digital Daily, Samsung's next annual ‘Galaxy Unpacked' will be an online event that will take place on August 11. It is claimed to start at 11pm Korean time (7.30pm IST), and can be livestreamed on Samsung's website as well as the South Korean company's official YouTube channel. There is no confirmation from Samsung yet, but the date seems legitimate because the company usually hosts a major event in the month of August every year.

Additionally, the main difference at this year's Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked' August event will be the range of products. Unlike previous years where the company launched the Galaxy Note series of smartphones, this year Samsung is expected to launch five products, which include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphones, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatches, and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. A

report said that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones may go on sale starting August 27.

This is not the first time that August 11 has been tipped as the date for the next Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked' event. An earlier report that had leaked alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders showed that the cover display of the foldable smartphone reading August 11 — purportedly teasing the date of its launch. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have also leaked extensively.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21, Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play

Related Stories

Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ Event Tipped for August 11, Foldable Phones, Smartwatches, TWS Earphones Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Said to Launch in Q3
  3. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Black Widow
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Save Titanfall, Respawn Says It’s Now Fixed
  8. Watch Mark Zuckerberg Celebrate July 4 Wakeboarding With the US Flag
  9. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  10. The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ Event Tipped for August 11, Foldable Phones, Smartwatches, TWS Earphones Expected
  2. The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21, Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play
  3. Ethereum Active Addresses Surpassed Bitcoin's, for the First Time
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements
  5. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Quad Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3
  6. After Didi, China Launches Cybersecurity Probe into More US-Listed Firms
  7. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem
  8. Fast & Furious 9 Speeds Past $500 Million Box Office, a First for Hollywood in COVID-19 Pandemic
  9. Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4 Holding the US National Flag Aloft in This Wakeboarding Video
  10. White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com