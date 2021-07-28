Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Trailer Teases Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design

Samsung has confirmed that it would not unveil a new Galaxy Note device at its Galaxy Unpacked event and instead bring its third-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 July 2021 15:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 11

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked trailer showcases old phones in the past
  • Samsung will not be launching a new Note range at the event
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a 7.6-inch primary (internal) display

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 11 will bring the next-gen foldable devices from the South Korean tech giant. A new Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 trailer gives a glimpse of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It teases that the phone is likely to continue having the book-like foldable design. The company has confirmed that it would not unveil a new Galaxy Note flagship at its Galaxy Unpacked event and instead bring its third-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones to the market.

The new Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 trailer starts with Samsung showing old bar phones, feature phones, clamshell-design handsets, and other old QWERTY keypad mobiles that were popular in their times. These designs from brands such as BlackBerry, Motorola, and Nokia were considered to be the latest in smartphone technology back then. But over the years, phones have evolved into touchscreen devices with extremely thin bezels and upgraded cameras. The trailer then shows the silhouette of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is seen to have the same book-like open and close mechanism. The futuristic trailer can be watched from the embedded video below.

Samsung's latest trailer reiterates the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event date and ends with ‘get ready to unfold'. Samsung President & Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh has confirmed that S Pen support is coming to the foldable smartphone lineup. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the rumour mill suggests that the Galaxy Watch 4 and [Galaxy Buds 2] https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/samsung-galaxy-buds-2) could be among the other announcements at the virtual launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have a 7.6-inch primary (internal) display and a 6.2-inch secondary (external) display. It is expected to come with two optional S Pen versions — Pro and Fold editions. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is likely to have a 6.7-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 7 Series Getting OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update With Fix for Overheating, Camera Stability

