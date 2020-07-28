Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Teaser Gives Us a Glimpse at Galaxy Note 20, 4 More New Devices Coming on August 5

The 30-second teaser video carries silhouettes of the five new Samsung devices that appear to suggest the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 series as well as Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Buds Live.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 July 2020 10:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Teaser Gives Us a Glimpse at Galaxy Note 20, 4 More New Devices Coming on August 5

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Samsung

Samsung has given a sneak peek at the new hardware debuting at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 next week

  Samsung has released a Galaxy Unpacked 2020 teaser video
  It begins by showing off the S Pen of Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 seems to have been teased as well

Samsung teases the Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2 and other devices just days ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event. A teaser video has been released to give us a glimpse at five new devices that we can expect next week. The Galaxy Note 20 series will indeed be the showstopper at the hardware-focussed keynote. The teaser video suggests that the South Korean giant would also unveil its next-generation foldable phone that is rumoured as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and a new smartwatch that could be the Galaxy Watch 3. It also shows that there would be the rumoured Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds and the Galaxy Tab S7 as well as Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets.

The 30-second teaser video carries silhouettes of the five new Samsung devices that appear to suggest the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

Initially, the video shows a sneak peek at the S Pen of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series in a Mystic Bronze colour. It then gives a quick glance at a disassembled hardware and showcases an assembly line that both appear to be of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. After that, the video apparently comes back to the Galaxy Note 20 by showing off its S Pen and retail box.

Samsung is this time hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 at its Digital City campus in Suwon, South Korea. This has also been featured in the teaser. Further, the company mentions that it would bring “Exclusive Access to Untold Stories” from its developers, designers, and innovators behind the scenes. All these are likely to be associated with the latest hardware.

The rumour mill has already suggested the specifications of the devices suggested by the teaser video. Nevertheless, it has finally been confirmed that there won't be just the Galaxy Note 20 series at the event — you can expect more from the company.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, August 5, and it will be live streamed to announce the new hardware. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect some new rumours as well as teasers surfacing online with fresh details ahead of the formal launch.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

