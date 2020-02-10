Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, on February 11. The event will be the place where the South Korean company will unveil its flagship phones that are rumoured to be the Galaxy S20-series models, namely the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. In addition to the Galaxy S20 family, Samsung at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will bring the Galaxy Z Flip as its next-generation foldable phone with a clamshell design. While we're yet to see what all Samsung exactly has for the masses, here's everything you should know about the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. So read on to get all the details before they become official.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 timings

The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will take place in San Francisco, California, at 11am PST on February 11 (12:30am IST on February 12). The event will be live streamed through the official social media channels on the company. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action live.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 launch details

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung is highly expected to unveil its new flagship phones that are rumoured to be a part of the Galaxy S20 family. The new series would include the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 as well as the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All these smartphones are likely to have 5G support, though the company is rumoured to have the Galaxy S20 4G variant in the pipeline as well -- for select markets.

The Galaxy S20 family is speculated to come with a hole-punch display design and feature a multi-camera setup at the back. As a successor to the Galaxy S10 phones, the Galaxy S20-series models are rumoured to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is particularly rumoured to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage and include a 5,000mAh battery.

An Amazon listing from UAE suggested the pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 family. It showed the Samsung Galaxy S20 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at AED 3,199 (roughly Rs. 62,200), Galaxy S20+ 4G 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at AED 3,599 (roughly Rs. 70,000), and Galaxy S20+ 5G 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at AED 3,799 (roughly Rs. 73,900).

In addition to the Galaxy 20 phones, the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will bring the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The next-generation foldable phone by the South Korean company was seen with an Infinity-O display in a few leaked images. The smartphone is rumoured to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and include 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of onboard storage. Further, it would have a 6.7-inch primary Super AMOLED display, along with a secondary, cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip was teased in a TV commercial aired during the Academy Awards on Sunday. Moreover, the smartphone is rumoured to be priced lesser than the $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,900) Galaxy Fold that was launched last year.

Aside from the smartphones, the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event is speculated to be the place where the company would unveil its new truly wireless earbuds, rumoured as the Galaxy Buds+. The new earbuds are rumoured to have a Spotify integration and a dedicated Game Mode. A recent revelation through an App Store listing suggested that the Galaxy Buds+ could include a larger, 85mAh battery over the 58mAh battery available on the Galaxy Buds. The earbuds are claimed to deliver 7.5 hours of talk time or 11 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Some early rumours suggested an active noise cancellation (ANC) technology on the Galaxy Buds+ to take on Apple's AirPods Pro. However, it was reported last month that Samsung ultimately ditched ANC support.

Alongside Samsung, Google's Android team is teasing to bring “something exciting” at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event later this week. The team could have some new developments related to foldables. Also, we can expect that Samsung may reveal a special partnership with Google, specifically for its new Galaxy-series phones.

