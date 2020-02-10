Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+, and More Expected

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+, and More Expected

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will kick off at 11am PST on February 11 (12:30am IST on February 12).

By | Updated: 10 February 2020 18:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+, and More Expected

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will be held in San Francisco, California

Highlights
  • Unpacked 2020 will mark the official debut of Galaxy S20 series
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are also expected to be unveiled
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 has been teased by Android team

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, on February 11. The event will be the place where the South Korean company will unveil its flagship phones that are rumoured to be the Galaxy S20-series models, namely the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. In addition to the Galaxy S20 family, Samsung at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will bring the Galaxy Z Flip as its next-generation foldable phone with a clamshell design. While we're yet to see what all Samsung exactly has for the masses, here's everything you should know about the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. So read on to get all the details before they become official.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 timings

The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will take place in San Francisco, California, at 11am PST on February 11 (12:30am IST on February 12). The event will be live streamed through the official social media channels on the company. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action live.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 launch details

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung is highly expected to unveil its new flagship phones that are rumoured to be a part of the Galaxy S20 family. The new series would include the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 as well as the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All these smartphones are likely to have 5G support, though the company is rumoured to have the Galaxy S20 4G variant in the pipeline as well -- for select markets.

The Galaxy S20 family is speculated to come with a hole-punch display design and feature a multi-camera setup at the back. As a successor to the Galaxy S10 phones, the Galaxy S20-series models are rumoured to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is particularly rumoured to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage and include a 5,000mAh battery.

An Amazon listing from UAE suggested the pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 family. It showed the Samsung Galaxy S20 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at AED 3,199 (roughly Rs. 62,200), Galaxy S20+ 4G 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at AED 3,599 (roughly Rs. 70,000), and Galaxy S20+ 5G 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at AED 3,799 (roughly Rs. 73,900).

In addition to the Galaxy 20 phones, the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will bring the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The next-generation foldable phone by the South Korean company was seen with an Infinity-O display in a few leaked images. The smartphone is rumoured to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and include 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of onboard storage. Further, it would have a 6.7-inch primary Super AMOLED display, along with a secondary, cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip was teased in a TV commercial aired during the Academy Awards on Sunday. Moreover, the smartphone is rumoured to be priced lesser than the $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,900) Galaxy Fold that was launched last year.

Aside from the smartphones, the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event is speculated to be the place where the company would unveil its new truly wireless earbuds, rumoured as the Galaxy Buds+. The new earbuds are rumoured to have a Spotify integration and a dedicated Game Mode. A recent revelation through an App Store listing suggested that the Galaxy Buds+ could include a larger, 85mAh battery over the 58mAh battery available on the Galaxy Buds. The earbuds are claimed to deliver 7.5 hours of talk time or 11 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Some early rumours suggested an active noise cancellation (ANC) technology on the Galaxy Buds+ to take on Apple's AirPods Pro. However, it was reported last month that Samsung ultimately ditched ANC support.

Alongside Samsung, Google's Android team is teasing to bring “something exciting” at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event later this week. The team could have some new developments related to foldables. Also, we can expect that Samsung may reveal a special partnership with Google, specifically for its new Galaxy-series phones.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung, Android
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
China's First-Quarter Smartphone Sales May Halve Due to Coronavirus: Analysts

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+, and More Expected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  5. Samsung Teases New Foldable Phone in Surprise Ad During the Oscars
  6. Bill Gates Buys a Superyacht That's Powered by Liquid Hydrogen
  7. Xiaomi May Launch RedmiBook Laptop in India Tomorrow
  8. Poco X2 Launched in India, Realme C3 Unveiled, and More News This Week
  9. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued This Month, Xiaomi Reveals
  10. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price and Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+, and More Expected
  3. China's First-Quarter Smartphone Sales May Halve Due to Coronavirus: Analysts
  4. Realme C3 Indonesia Variant getting a Triple Camera Setup, instead of Dual Cameras
  5. Redmi India Teases New Product Launch, RedmiBook Laptop Expected Tomorrow
  6. DoT Amends Licenses to Defer Spectrum Dues Payment
  7. Sony Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns, Will Host an Online Launch Event
  8. Honor 9X Lite Coming Soon, Teaser Reveals 48-megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch 'Soon', Company Executive Says 5G Phones in the Pipeline
  10. LG V60 ThinQ Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Expected With Four-Channel Microphone System, 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.