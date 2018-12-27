A few days ago, some Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users reported that they were receiving the Android Pie-based One UI update. Post the update, a user's feedback suggests that Bixby 2.0 that arrives with the update doesn't seem to work properly. Apparently, Bixby is unable to understand many commands after the update, which it was able to when Bixby 1.0 was active. According to the latest roadmap from Samsung, all Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users are slated to get Android Pie by January.

SamMobile cites a user to report that Bixby 2.0 with Android Pie on the Galaxy S9 fails to understand many commands that worked with Bixby 1.0. This was pointed out to them by one of the readers, and upon further testing; it was found that the problem lies with Bixby 2.0 and not the Android update. The report states that the same issue lies on the Galaxy Note 9 running on Android Oreo as well, with Bixby 2.0.

Bixby reportedly fails to book an Uber, something that was highlighted at the Galaxy Note 9 event earlier this year. It also fails to update apps, show YouTube subscriptions, check for a software update, and enable Dolby Atmos - both on the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+. The report states that some commands may not work because the Bixby 2.0 servers aren't fully operational, but the part where it can't perform functions that the previous version could is disappointing.

Users on the Galaxy Note 9 with Bixby 2.0, and the few who updated to Android Pie on their Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ may have to stick with these issues, until Samsung fixes them. For those who haven't updated yet have a tough decision to make as the Android Pie update brings a lot of other important features, apart from Bixby 2.0.