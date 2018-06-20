Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition Goes on Sale in India Today

Samsung had announced a new colour variant of the Galaxy S9+ - Sunrise Gold Edition - last week in India. While the pre-bookings of the new model had started on June 15, the smartphone will go on sale in the country starting today (June 20). Samsung has notified that the Sunrise Gold edition of Galaxy S9+ can be bought across select retail stores. And, interested buyers looking to purchase the new variant online had the option to pre-book the handset via the Samsung Shop and Flipkart. To recall, the smartphone had been launched in India alongside the Samsung Galaxy S9 back in March this year, soon after its unveiling at MWC 2018. At launch, the smartphone was made available in three colours - Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, and Midnight Black.

The announcement of the Sunrise Gold edition is the first such since Samsung had launched the Galaxy S9+ in India. The new variant is only available in the 128GB inbuilt storage variant, and comes with a price tag of Rs. 68,900. Interestingly, the 128GB variants of Galaxy S9+ had been quietly launched in the Indian market in March this year. Earlier, only the 64GB and 256GB inbuilt storage variants of the phone was available in India. Notably, Samsung is also offering a special one-time screen replacement offer and a Rs. 9,000 cashback when customers purchase the smartphone using Paytm Mall or ICICI Bank credit cards.

Samsung had first unveiled Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red colour variants of the both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ last month. Samsung had described one of the new colour models as, "The Sunrise Gold edition for Galaxy S9 and S9+ is Samsung's first device to feature a satin gloss finish which wraps the smartphone in a tranquil glow and glimmer."

To recall some of the features, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers the AR Emoji feature, which is the company's answer to Apple's Animoji with a few changes. It also features Bixby Vision in the camera app, offering live translation features, scene and building recognition, and a calorie counter. The Galaxy S9+ features dual speakers tuned by AKG Acoustics, as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound. The smartphone also offers slow-mo 960fps video recording. In the meanwhile, the dual aperture setup on the Galaxy S9+ offers some additions features, as the primary rear camera sensor is capable of shooting at f/2.4 when there's ample light, but can switch to f/1.5 when the phone detects low-light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC in India. You get the Android Oreo experience out-of-the-box and IP68 water + dust resistance as well. The smartphone packs a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 6GB of RAM, a 3500mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup with dual OIS, specifically a wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and a telephoto lens with 12-megapixel autofocus f/2.4 sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera f/1.7 sensor and comes with a microSD slot with support for cards up to 400GB capacity.

Connectivity options include Gigabit LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and, yes, the 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 158.1x73.8x8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.

