Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were launched in India at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The two flagship smartphones, first unveiled at MWC 2018, feature improved cameras with slow-mo features, the latest 10nm processors, AKG Acoustics-tuned dual speakers, and new software features like AR Emoji. On the design front though, the smartphones look very similar to last generation's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Samsung at the launch event revealed the Samsung Galaxy S9 price in India, the same as Gadgets 360 exclusively reported last week.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy S9 price in India starts at Rs. 57,900 for the 64GB model, and goes up to Rs. 65,900 for the 256GB variant. The Galaxy S9+ price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB model, and goes up to Rs. 72,900 for the 256GB variant. Samsung hasn't launched the 128GB variants of the smartphones in India. The phones will be available from March 16, in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black. Pre-bookings are now open via retail outlets, the Samsung Shop, and Flipkart.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch offers include Rs. 6,000 cashback for HDFC debit and credit card users, as well as a Rs. 6,000 cashback in the Paytm Mall on purchases made online and offline. Samsung is also offering an additional Rs. 6,000 discount on exchange of an older Samsung smartphone.

Other Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch offers include an Airtel bundled 2TB data plan, with Rs. 9,900 downpayment, Rs. 2,499 per month for 24 months. Jio is offering an annual plan of 4999 that provides 1TB for a year. Vodafone is offering Netflix free for one year (on plans worth Rs. 399 or more).

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ offer the AR Emoji feature, which is the company's answer to Apple's Animoji with a few changes. AR Emoji are meant be virtual avatars, letting users turn themselves into a customised emoji. These emoji can be shared via the keyboard app to any app, and regardless of the recipients phone. Both smartphone also feature Bixby Vision in the camera app, offering live translation features, scene and building recognition, and a calorie counter.

The Galaxy S9 duo also feature dual speakers tuned by AKG Acoustics, as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound. Both the smartphones also offer slow-mo 960fps video recording. In the meanwhile, the dual aperture setup on the Galaxy S9+ offers some additions features, as the primary rear camera sensor is capable of shooting at f/2.4 when there's ample light, but can switch to f/1.5 when the phone detects low-light conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are powered by the Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC in India. You get the Android Oreo experience out-of-the-box and IP68 water + dust resistance as well. Connectivity options include Gigabit LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and, yes, the 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones have an identical 8-megapixel autofocus front camera f/1.7 sensor and come with a microSD slot with support for cards up to 400GB capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 4GB of RAM, a 3000mAh battery, and a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor with OIS. It measures 147.7x68.7x8.5mm and weighs 163 grams.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ packs a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 6GB of RAM, a 3500mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup with dual OIS, specifically a wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and a telephoto lens with 12-megapixel autofocus f/2.4 sensor. It measures 158.1x73.8x8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.