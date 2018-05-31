Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Update Brings Call Recording Support, 4G VoLTE on Both SIM Cards in India

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Update Brings Call Recording Support, 4G VoLTE on Both SIM Cards in India

 
31 May 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Update Brings Call Recording Support, 4G VoLTE on Both SIM Cards in India

Highlights

  • Both handsets are receiving the VoLTE support in the second SIM
  • They have also received native call recording support
  • The latest update also brings May Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are finally getting dual VoLTE and call recording support in their latest update. Samsung has started to roll out the update to the flagships in India. When Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at MWC this year, the smartphones came with a dual-SIM slot, and while one slot offered VoLTE connectivity the other did not. This didn't go down well with critics, and many users started pointing out this flaw, given that the smartphone runs on Snapdragon Exynos 9810 processor. However, with the latest update, the handsets are receiving the VoLTE support for the second SIM. Also, the smartphones have received native call recording support.

As per the latest update changelog, there are improvements in VoLTE and VoWIFI in the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. It says that both the services are now available for both the SIM cards in the dual-SIM slots. VoLTE essentially lets users place HD-quality calls using a 4G network. Additionally, the latest update brings device stability improvements, bug fixes, performance improvements, and more new features,

Alongside the dual 4G VoLTE functionality, the company has also updated the security patch level to May 2018. As per Android Security Bulletin for the month of May, there are several issues resolved in the May security update patch level dated 2018-05-01, while the 2018-05-05 patch level addresses many other issues. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, and the most severe is related to the media framework that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a "crafted file".

As mentioned, both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have started receiving support for native call recording. It lets users record calls automatically and store them, so that they don't have to rely on third-party apps. Notably, this change is not mentioned in the changelog.

The latest update to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ has the build numbers G960FXXU1BRE5 and G965FXXU1BRE3. While the Galaxy S9 update is 397.26MB in size, the Galaxy S9+ update is 426.25MB. Notably, the update is arriving as an over-the-air (OTA) update, but you can manually check for it by going to Settings > Software Update > Download update.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Update Brings Call Recording Support, 4G VoLTE on Both SIM Cards in India
