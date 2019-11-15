Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have started receiving a new software update that brings improvements to their camera performance, a media report has said. The new update is reportedly rolling out in the Netherlands at the initial stage. Samsung hasn't provided any new security patch versions through the new update designed for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. But nonetheless, it is worth mentioning here that both Samsung Galaxy phones received the latest November 2019 Android security patch earlier this month.

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ carries a changelog that suggests camera improvements, according to the report by GalaxyClub.nl. While the update for the Galaxy S9 carries software build number G960FXXU7CSK1, the Galaxy S9+ update brings build number G965FXXU7CSK1.

Samsung doesn't appear to have provided any upgraded camera app through the new software update. However, there might be some improvements under the hood.

As noted by SamMobile, the build numbers associated with the software update suggest that there aren't merely some security enhancements as a part of the new package. We can, thus, believe that there would be some photography-focussed tweaks.

It is unclear whether the fresh update is rolling out globally as it is initially reported only in the Netherlands. You can, however, check its availability on your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ by going to Settings > Software update. Samsung is yet to include the latest update on its changelog webpage, though.

Samsung earlier this month reportedly brought the software update to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that included the November Android security patch. Recent updates to the Galaxy S9 series also brought AR Emoji enhancements, call and message continuity, and a live focus feature.