Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition Launched in India, SmartThings App Gets TV Control Widget

 
15 June 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition Launched in India, SmartThings App Gets TV Control Widget

Highlights

  • This the fourth Galaxy S9+ colour variant available in India
  • It was previously available in Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, Midnight Black
  • Pre-bookings for the new colour variant open on June 15

Samsung Galaxy S9+ has a new colour variant in India - Sunrise Gold Edition. To recall, the smartphone had been launched in India alongside the Samsung Galaxy S9 back in March this year, soon after its unveiling at MWC 2018. At launch, the smartphone was made available in three colours - Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, and Midnight Black. Friday's announcement of a new colour variant is the first such since the Galaxy S9+ was introduced in India. Separately, Samsung India has announced the availability of a unified mobile to TV convergence solution through the SmartThings app, called TV Control.

"Our consumers are looking to express their style and personality through technology and colour plays a big part in that personalization. The Sunrise Gold Edition of Galaxy S9+ extends the colour offerings of Galaxy S9+ with vibrant styles that embrace a modern and classic feel. In our endeavour to bring meaningful innovation for our consumers as part of our Make for India initiative, we are also delighted to introduce a one of its kind unified convergence solution between mobiles and television." said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India. The new Sunrise Gold Edition is only available in the 128GB inbuilt storage variant, which made its way to India later in March and has an MRP of Rs. 68,900. Samsung notes that the Sunrise Gold Edition is a limited edition offering, and will be available to buy via select retail stores from June 20. Pre-bookings open on Flipkart and the Samsung Shop from Friday. Samsung is also offering a special one-time screen replacement offer and Rs. 9,000 cashback when customers pay using Paytm Mall or ICICI Bank credit cards.

Getting to the new TV Control widget on the SmartThings app, Samsung says once the feature is enabled in the app, users in the vicinity of compatible television will see the widget automatically show up. The widget will allow users to use two-way screen and sound mirroring. With the View Screen mode on the TV Control widget, Samsung says users will be able to view television in any room of their house by enabling TV to Device. Conversely, by enabling Device to TV, users will be able to mirror games and other smartphone content onto their televisions.

The TV Control widget also has a Play Sound option that Samsung says will allow users to stream and share music from their mobile with others by using the television as a Bluetooth speaker with the Device to TV option. The TV to Device option will enable users to listen to TV audio on their mobile devices in case they don't want to disturb others at home.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, SmartThings
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition Launched in India, SmartThings App Gets TV Control Widget
Comment
 
 

