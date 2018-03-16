Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Update Brings Improved Stability to Face Unlock and Camera

 
, 16 March 2018
Highlights

  • Build number for the update is G960FXXU1ARC5
  • OTA file size is around 243MB on both phones
  • The update brings March security update

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were launched in India at an event held in New Delhi on March 6. With the phones available for purchase starting Friday, March 16, Samsung has pushed the latest software update that brings improved stability to the Face Unlock feature on the Galaxy S9 range as well as to the camera on the two phones. Apart from that, the company is also rolling out the latest March Android security patch, dated March 1. 

The build number for the update is G960FXXU1ARC5 for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and G965FXXU1ARC5 for the Samsung Galaxy S9+. Size of the update is around 243MB. The usual device stability improvements and bug fixes also accompany the major upgrades with this update. It is now rolling out to units in India. 

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications

Both smartphones sport almost identical specifications apart from difference in display size, RAM variants, and rear camera. The Galaxy S9 range comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in US and China and Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC in other markets including India. Apart from that, the phones have 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage variants, Android Oreo out-of-the-box, AR emoji, and dual AKG-powered speakers. 

 

The Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 display, while the Galaxy S9+ gets a 6.2-inch one. The Galaxy S9 has 4GB RAM and the Galaxy S9+ comes with 6GB of RAM. Lastly, the Galaxy S9+ features a dual camera setup on the back, while the Galaxy S9 gets just one; both have the Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus image sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

Display

6.20-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
Redmi Note 5
