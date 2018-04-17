Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Red Bull Ring Edition Launched in Netherlands

 
, 17 April 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Red Bull Ring Edition Launched in Netherlands

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Red Bull Ring Edition launched
  • Samsung has partnered with Vodafone Netherlands
  • Both come with preloaded Red Bull Ring content and an NFC case

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Red Bull Ring Edition models have been launched by Vodafone in the Netherlands, targeted at Formula One fans. Both handsets are bundled with a special Red Bull Ring case, which is named after the Austrian Grand Prix track, and come with preloaded content such as Grand Prix wallpapers and videos. The limited edition Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are available on Vodafone Netherlands until April 27.

While the Galaxy S9 Red Bull Ring Edition can be owned with a monthly plan of EUR 48 (roughly Rs. 3,890), the Galaxy S9+ Red Bull Ring Edition comes at EUR 55 (roughly Rs. 4,460) a month. The monthly plan includes 6GB of data as well as unlimited calling and SMS. Customers opting Vodafone's Red Bull subscription plans will get two weekend tickets to the Austrian Grand Prix, excluding the flight and stay charges.

To give the feel of Formula One tracks right in your hand, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Red Bull Ring Edition models have Grand Prix and Red Bull Ring wallpapers, app icons, and screensavers on the Always On Display. Also, there is access to Grand Prix video content from Dutch sports channel Ziggo Sport. The bundled Red Bull Ring case uses NFC to change the theme once you put it on the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.

Specification-wise, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Red Bull Ring Edition will be identical to their original models. This means the limited edition Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ both will come with a dual aperture setup and include features such as AR Emoji and Bixby Vision camera. The Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, while the Galaxy S9+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display. The former has 4GB of RAM, a 3000mAh battery, and a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus camera. The latter, however, includes 6GB of RAM, a 3500mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup with dual OIS - comprising a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens on top and a 12-megapixel autofocus sensor with a telephoto lens on top.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

Display

6.20-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S9 Red Bull Ring Edition, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Red Bull Ring Edition, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung, Vodafone Netherlands, Vodafone, Netherlands, Mobiles, Android
Nokia 6
