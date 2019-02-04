Samsung Galaxy S9+ price in India has been reduced just days ahead of the Galaxy S10 debut. With the new development, Samsung is selling the Galaxy S9+ at as low price as Rs. 57,900 - identical to the official price of the Galaxy S9. The price cut comes weeks after Samsung brought One UI based on Android Pie to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in the country. Notably, the Galaxy S10 launch in San Francisco, California is set for February 20. The new flagship is expected to have three distinct models, including the regular Galaxy S10 as well as the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E aka Galaxy Lite.

As per the listing on the Samsung India eStore, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is now available at Rs. 57,900 for the 64GB storage variant. This is Rs. 7,000 lower than the launch price of the Galaxy S9+ that was starting at Rs. 64,900. The Samsung India eStore hasn't listed the 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the Galaxy S9+.

However, Flipkart is selling the Galaxy S9+ 256GB storage model in Midnight Black colour option at Rs. 65,349, down from the launch price of Rs. 72,900. The Galaxy S9+ 128GB storage variant that was launched last year at Rs. 68,900 has been dropped to Rs. 65,900.

The latest development comes just days before the global launch of the Galaxy S10 that is set for February 20. To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 family in India back in March last year.

Notably, the newest price cut is exclusive to the Galaxy S9+ as the prices of the Galaxy S9 still remain unchanged. We've reached out to Samsung India to give clarity on the revision and will update this space accordingly.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy S9+ debuted with Samsung Experience UX based on Android Oreo. However, Samsung recently brought One UI update with Android Pie. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display. It is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Samsung has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy S9+ with dual OIS. The dual camera setup includes a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and a telephoto lens with a 12-megapixel autofocus f/2.4 sensor. Furthermore, there is an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera along with an f/1.7 aperture.

The Galaxy S9+ has 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include Gigabit LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and, a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back as well as an iris scanning technology. Besides, it packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 158.1x73.8x8.5mm.

