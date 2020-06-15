Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Gets One UI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch

The One UI 2.1 update brings new features such as Quick Share, Quick Music, AR Zone, and more.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 June 2020 17:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched in 2018

Highlights
  • One UI 2.1 update is available to Galaxy S9 users in South Korea
  • Galaxy S9 users in Germany are reportedly getting the update
  • The system update is 896.15MB in size

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is now getting the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update along with the June 2020 security patch. Users in South Korea have confirmed receiving the updates via community posts, and reportedly, users in Germany are also getting the latest version of One UI right now.The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ received the One UI 2 update back in January. The phones debuted in 2018 with the Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UX.

As per a screenshot by a Samsung Galaxy S9 user in South Korea, the One UI 2.1 over-the-air (OTA) update carries the firmware G960NKSU3ETF4. Meanwhile, a report by SamMobile indicates that users in Germany are getting the firmware version G96xFXXU9ETF5.

The system update is 896.15MB in size and carries the June 2020 Android security patch. The new software iteration brings a host of enhanced features and improves the overall system of Galaxy S9 phones.

The screenshot of the update on the Samsung Community page highlights upgrades such as AR Zone that puts all augmented reality features such as AR Emoji and AR Doodle in one place. Users are also receiving Quick Share and Music Share features that allow users to share files instantly. The Gallery app and Keyboard app on Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting new organisational features. Users are also receiving a Quick crop option for editing "high resolution image" (translated).

The Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update is currently available in limited regions and details about its India availability are expected soon. Recently, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users in India started receiving the One UI 2.1 update. Samsung has also started rolling out OneUI 2.1 update on Galaxy Note 9.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, One UI 2.1, Android 10
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal

