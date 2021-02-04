Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports

The security update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 series is likely rolling out in most regions.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 February 2021 17:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports

It could take a few days for the update to roll out to your Samsung phone

Highlights
  • Samsung is rolling out the latest security update to three phones
  • The update for Galaxy S9 carries firmware version G960FXXSEFUA1
  • Samsung Galaxy Note FE was launched back in 2017

Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Samsung Galaxy Note FE are receiving security updates, as per reports. Samsung is reportedly rolling out the February 2021 Android security patch to the three phones. The update is likely rolling out in most regions for the Samsung Galaxy S9 series but appear to be limited to South Korea at the moment for the Samsung Galaxy Note FE that was launched back in 2017.

As per a report by SamMobile, the February 2021 Android security update for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ carry firmware versions G960FXXSEFUA1 and G965FXXSEFUA1, respectively. Besides the security upgrade, there seems to be no other features or improvements in the update.

A separate report by the publication states that the February 2021 Android security update for Samsung Galaxy Note FE bears firmware version N935SKSU4CUA1. The smartphone is still on Android 9 with One UI on top. The update for this phone is reportedly rolling out to South Korea at the moment, but will likely expand to other regions soon.

It is unclear if Samsung has added other improvements to the update for Samsung Galaxy Note FE or if it only contains the latest security patch. In any event, Samsung can be lauded for releasing the February 2021 Android security patch so quickly to a phone that was launched more than three years ago.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, or Samsung Galaxy Note FE but haven't received the update notification yet, you can check for it manually. Head to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. It is possible that it will take a few days to reach your Samsung phone.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Meizu M3 Max

Meizu M3 Max

Display 6.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P10
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 6.0
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Android TV Getting Google TV-Like Home Screen Interface; YouTube App for Older Apple TV Models to Go Offline

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  2. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  3. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  4. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  5. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
  6. Poco M3 First Impressions
  7. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  9. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  10. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
  2. Android TV Getting Google TV-Like Home Screen Interface; YouTube App for Older Apple TV Models to Go Offline
  3. Huawei Mate X2 Confirmed to Come With Kirin 9000 SoC, Alleged Render Show Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras
  4. Zoom Adds Features to Help Users Transition Back to Working From Offices, Gets Virtual Receptionist
  5. Global Smartphone Sales to Grow Over 11 Percent in 2021, Led By Affordable 5G Handsets: Gartner
  6. BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Updated to Offer ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calls
  7. Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Mirrorless Camera With 10.2-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched in India
  8. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
  9. Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Over Rule Violations
  10. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com