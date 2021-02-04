Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Samsung Galaxy Note FE are receiving security updates, as per reports. Samsung is reportedly rolling out the February 2021 Android security patch to the three phones. The update is likely rolling out in most regions for the Samsung Galaxy S9 series but appear to be limited to South Korea at the moment for the Samsung Galaxy Note FE that was launched back in 2017.

As per a report by SamMobile, the February 2021 Android security update for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ carry firmware versions G960FXXSEFUA1 and G965FXXSEFUA1, respectively. Besides the security upgrade, there seems to be no other features or improvements in the update.

A separate report by the publication states that the February 2021 Android security update for Samsung Galaxy Note FE bears firmware version N935SKSU4CUA1. The smartphone is still on Android 9 with One UI on top. The update for this phone is reportedly rolling out to South Korea at the moment, but will likely expand to other regions soon.

It is unclear if Samsung has added other improvements to the update for Samsung Galaxy Note FE or if it only contains the latest security patch. In any event, Samsung can be lauded for releasing the February 2021 Android security patch so quickly to a phone that was launched more than three years ago.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, or Samsung Galaxy Note FE but haven't received the update notification yet, you can check for it manually. Head to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. It is possible that it will take a few days to reach your Samsung phone.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.