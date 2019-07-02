Samsung rolled out new software updates for the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 duo late last month, which brought the June security patch and some camera improvements as well. While the changelog mentioned the arrival of Night Mode on the Galaxy Note 9 and background blur adjustment feature for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, there was no mention of Live Focus. It appears that the recent updates also introduced the Galaxy S10's Live Focus feature to the Galaxy Note 9 as well as the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

The Live Focus feature, which allows users to adjust the blur effect while capturing a photo, has so far been limited to the Galaxy S10 series. But as per a report by SamMobile, the recent Galaxy Note 9 update that was released last month has also brought the Live Focus feature to the Note flagship. Similarly, the latest Galaxy S9 update, which brought the June security patch, has also quietly added Live Focus feature to the phone's camera app.

Live Focus on the Galaxy S9 pair and Galaxy Note 9 brings four bokeh adjustment options.

Photo Credit: SamMobile

We have also come across a post on Twitter, accompanied by screenshots, which confirms that the Galaxy S9+ also received the update with the June security patch last month. This indicates that the Live Focus feature has most probably made its way to the Galaxy S9+ as well. But it appears that Live Focus' implementation on the Galaxy S9 duo and the Galaxy Note 9 is a half-baked one.

Unlike the Galaxy S10 series phones, Live Focus on the Galaxy S9 pair and the Galaxy Note 9 only allow users to adjust the blur intensity after a photo has been clicked, and not while capturing it. One has to find the Live Focus photos in the gallery and then tap on the “Change background effect” option to adjust the blur intensity. But thankfully, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 users still have access to four bokeh options - Blur, Spin, Zoom, and Color Point – to add some artistic blur effect to their photos.