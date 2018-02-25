Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch event, scheduled just a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, has kicked off. It didn't take Samsung much time to make the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ official, though much still remains to be unveiled at the event - most importantly, the price. The new smartphones sport an "uninterrupted display," Samsung said as it took a shot at the iPhone X's notch. The improved cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are being touted as the highlight of the two smartphones.

Like iPhone X and its Animojis, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with AR Emojis that users can send to their contacts from third-party apps such as WhatsApp. This feature requires users to create a map of their faces using the front and rear cameras. Courtesy a partnership with Disney, buyers of the two smartphones will be able to create AR Emojis such as Mickey Mouse and characters from The Incredibles. Bixby, Samsung's AI-powered assistant, also gets a boost as it now supports visual language translation and can show the nutritional value of food when the camera is pointed to a food item.

As for the features and specifications, the new Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch display, while the larger Galaxy S9+ sports a 6.2-inch panel. Both smartphones feature stereo speakers that are tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. The phone has face recognition and iris scanner, along with wireless charging, support for high-speed LTE networks, and the latest SoCs to keep things running smoothly.

While MWC officially kicks off on Monday, February 26 and goes on till Thursday, March 1, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the biggest devices unveiled at the mega expo. On this page, we provide you updates directly from the Barcelona event, in our live blog section above.