2018-02-25T23:36:04
That's a wrap folks. For the full details of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, don't forgot to check out launch article. We've also got a first look that's live on our YouTube channel, so do check that out.
Thanks for tuning in.
2018-02-25T23:33:10
We seem to be wrapping up. Samsung S9 and S9+ coming on March 16. Pre-orders will start before. The Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition will also be available on March 16.
2018-02-25T23:31:32
Koh is heading back on stage.
2018-02-25T23:31:10
Bixby 2.0 coming later this year.
2018-02-25T23:30:13
"Users and companies love DeX,"says Chung. The new DeX has Knox integration.
2018-02-25T23:28:55
He's going over some of the features of Samsung Knox and how it's been accepted even by enterprises. There's a full suite of services for IT managers.
2018-02-25T23:27:11
Chung is talking about Samsung Pay. It's available in 20 markets, with more on the horizon.
2018-02-25T23:24:37
Eui Suk Chung, Head of Software is on stage to talk about the software and new services in the Galaxy S9 and S9+.
2018-02-25T23:22:52
The new Galaxy phones sport the latest SoC and high speed LTE networks. New style of in-line reply feature lets you reply to a notification from within your existing app. Both phones also have fast wireless charging.
2018-02-25T23:21:08
The surround sound is said to work on the stereo speakers and headphones.
2018-02-25T23:19:59
The speakers are tuned by AKG and also support Dolby Atmos.
2018-02-25T23:19:33
The S9 has a 5.8-inch screen while the S9+ has a 6.2-inch display. The brightness has also been boosted. Both phones will have stereo speakers.
2018-02-25T23:16:17
Bixby can also now show you the nutrition level when you point the camera at a food item.
2018-02-25T23:15:12
We're now going through some of the Bixby's visual language translation feature.
2018-02-25T23:14:32
You can also use Mickey Mouse as an emoji, thanks to a new partnership with Disney and Samsung. There's also The Incredibles and other Disney characters to choose from.
2018-02-25T23:11:44
Wong is up on stage again to demo AR Emoji. You can customise the look of your emoji too once it's generated. You can change the clothes, facial features, etc. You can even add voice messages to them. The S9 will also generate 18 personalised emojis and share them via third party apps like WhatsApp.
2018-02-25T23:09:44
You can use the front and back camera of the phones to map your face and create your own AR Emoji.
2018-02-25T23:08:35
Erin Willis, Senior Manager of Channel Marketing is on stage.
2018-02-25T23:07:35
Live Focus is present too for portrait shots. Both phones are also dust and water resistant.
2018-02-25T23:06:53
The Galaxy S9+ will have a dual camera setup. A wide angle and telephoto lens at the back. It also has dual OIS.
2018-02-25T23:06:12
The Galaxy S9 will continue to have a microSD card slot.
2018-02-25T23:03:56
We're now seeing a comparison between 960fps and 240fps video. With multi-take, you can take multiple super slow motion clips in a normal video. Auto-capture will automatically trigger super slow motion when it detects motion.
2018-02-25T23:01:39
There's also a new slow motion mode. Thanks to the DRAM chip, the super slow motion can record video up to 960fps. This will stretch a 0.2 second video to 6 seconds.
2018-02-25T22:59:00
The S9 has a dual aperture which automatically switches between a f/2.4 and f/1.5 aperture depending on the light. There's a DRAM chip directly on the sensor, which offer four time better data processing performance.
2018-02-25T22:56:30
Johnathan Wong is on stage to demo some of the camera's capabilities.
2018-02-25T22:56:00
We're now going over some of the camera features.
2018-02-25T22:54:16
There's a little easter egg in the Unpacked badges' given out at the event. There's a AR code which transforms the badge into an S9 (not literally of course), when using the unpacked app.
2018-02-25T22:52:39
Intelligence scan combines iris and face recognition. S9 will come in four colours.
2018-02-25T22:51:49
The new S9 has an 'uninterrupted display'. He just took a dig at the iPhone X, saying how the S9 doesn't have a notch.
2018-02-25T22:50:41
Denison is talking about how the usage of phones has changed over the years. Both phones have the Infinity Display like last year's models. We start with the Galaxy S9.
2018-02-25T22:49:04
Justin Denison, SVP, Product Marketing is on stage.
2018-02-25T22:48:26
2018-02-25T22:46:00
And here we have it. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+
2018-02-25T22:44:41
Koh says social media has changed the way we use phones.
2018-02-25T22:43:54
"The most important function of the phone is not for calls, but to capture fleeting moments...," says Koh.
2018-02-25T22:43:12
Samsung is partnering with the University of San Fransisco in order to add a new sensor to their phones for tracking blood pressure.
2018-02-25T22:42:07
"For all the progress we've made, there's a lot of work to do," says Koh. We're about to hear about the new phones. Bixby and the new SmartThings app will be key in connecting to all of Samsung's smart devices like ACs, refrigerators, etc.
2018-02-25T22:39:58
He's talking about Samsung's first phone with a MP3 player and one with a camera.
2018-02-25T22:39:02
Koh is addressing the audience, talking about how each and everyone of us are the true creators of content.
2018-02-25T22:37:04
DJ Koh, President and Head of IT and Mobile Communications Samsung is on stage. He's talking about how AI and AR are the forefront of today's smartphones.
2018-02-25T22:34:32
2018-02-25T22:32:43
We're about to begin.
2018-02-25T22:28:22
2018-02-25T22:25:27
Five minutes to go folks.
2018-02-25T22:18:43
About 15 minutes to go. Do you think Samsung will pull a 'one more thing...' and reveal its long rumoured foldable phone?
2018-02-25T22:03:18
We still have about 30 minutes to kill before the event starts.
2018-02-25T22:00:55
And we're in! Now to find some good seats.
2018-02-25T21:55:56
This year, Samsung will be focusing on improving its camera technology on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. This is hinted by the tagline for the new phones, 'The Camera. Re-imagined'.
Unfortunately for Samsung, a video showcasing some of the features of the new phones was leaked today. Hopefully, we should have plenty more announcements too besides the smartphones so let's wait and watch.
2018-02-25T21:35:59
With Nokia's announcements out of the way, it's now time to check out what Samsung has in store for us. The event is all set to begin at 6pm CET or 10:30pm IST and we'll be bringing you live updates from the venue, so stay tuned.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch event, scheduled just a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, has kicked off. It didn't take Samsung much time to make the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ official, though much still remains to be unveiled at the event - most importantly, the price. The new smartphones sport an "uninterrupted display," Samsung said as it took a shot at the iPhone X's notch. The improved cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are being touted as the highlight of the two smartphones.
Like iPhone X and its Animojis, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with AR Emojis that users can send to their contacts from third-party apps such as WhatsApp. This feature requires users to create a map of their faces using the front and rear cameras. Courtesy a partnership with Disney, buyers of the two smartphones will be able to create AR Emojis such as Mickey Mouse and characters from The Incredibles. Bixby, Samsung's AI-powered assistant, also gets a boost as it now supports visual language translation and can show the nutritional value of food when the camera is pointed to a food item.
As for the features and specifications, the new Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch display, while the larger Galaxy S9+ sports a 6.2-inch panel. Both smartphones feature stereo speakers that are tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. The phone has face recognition and iris scanner, along with wireless charging, support for high-speed LTE networks, and the latest SoCs to keep things running smoothly.
While MWC officially kicks off on Monday, February 26 and goes on till Thursday, March 1, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the biggest devices unveiled at the mega expo. On this page, we provide you updates directly from the Barcelona event, in our live blog section above.
