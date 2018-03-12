Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S9 Seen to Pass Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests With Solid Results

 
, 12 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S9 Seen to Pass Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests With Solid Results

Photo Credit: JerryRigEverything

Highlights

  • The phone scratched after Moh level 6 on hardness scale
  • Pixels started vanishing after 12 seconds of exposure to fire
  • The phone did not bend on repeated attempts

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event late last month and in India, much more recently, at a launch event last week. The next-gen flagship phones from Samsung come with a glass body and a metal frame that promises a great level of durability. The phones recently underwent a durability test that includes them going through several scratch, burn, and bend tests. The phones did perform well compared to competitors like the iPhone X and HTC U11.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything got hold of the latest in smartphone technology from Samsung and put the Galaxy S9 duo through his durability test. Starting off with the scratch test, the AMOLED display of the smartphones resisted scratches till Moh level 6 of hardness, thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The glass is thicker than the one on the Galaxy S8. The YouTuber appreciated the usage of metal in the earpiece, helping it become more durable. Both the front and back cameras on the handset are under glass protection to avoid them getting scratched easily. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, however, is prone to scratches although it worked perfectly fine even after numerous scratches to its surface, during the test.

Moving on to the burn test, the display of the Galaxy S9 starts losing pixels after about 12 seconds of exposure to flames from a gas-filled lighter. The AMOLED display, however, quickly regained pixels while the oleophobic coating was seemingly destroyed around the area of impact. And, lastly, the Galaxy S9 passed with flying colours in the final bend test, with high tolerance on front and back flexes, courtesy the phone's upgraded aluminium frame.

 

JerryRigEverything has previously tested out several flagship phones like the iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 and even other budget phones from the likes of Nokia.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, JerryRigEverything, Mobiles, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Bend Test, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9 Scratch Test
US Orders Broadcom to Give Notice of Steps to Redomicile
Samsung Galaxy S9 Seen to Pass Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests With Solid Results
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Mi TV 4A and Galaxy S9 India Launch, Android P, and More News This Week
  2. Huawei Y9 (2018) With Four Cameras, Android Oreo Launched
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Price in India Hiked Back to Rs. 5,999
  4. Google AI That Helped NASA Find Exoplanets Now Available to All
  5. OnePlus 6 AnTuTu Score Spotted, Leak Shows 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 845
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 5 to Be Available Via Amazon India at Launch
  7. Mi TV 4A vs Mi TV 4: Here Are the Differences Between the Two
  8. Oppo F7 With iPhone X-Like Notch Set to Launch in India Soon
  9. Google Maps Now Lets You Navigate With Mario for a Week
  10. Xiaomi Launches 32-Inch and 43-Inch Mi TV 4A Smart TV Models in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.