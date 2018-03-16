Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Available at Rs. 9,900 Down Payment With Airtel Rs. 2,499 Postpaid Plan

 
16 March 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Available at Rs. 9,900 Down Payment With Airtel Rs. 2,499 Postpaid Plan

Highlights

  • Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ (64GB) available at Rs. 9,900 down payment
  • Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ (256GB) available at Rs. 17,900 down payment
  • The offer includes Airtel's Rs. 2,499 postpaid plan

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ went on sale for the first time in India on Friday. While the handsets are available across various channels, Airtel has also introduced the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones on its online store with down payment options along with bundled monthly plans. After Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones at MWC 2018 last month, Airtel had opened pre-registrations for the handsets on its online store. Now, Airtel is offering customers the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ with down payment options starting at Rs. 9,999 under the new plan. On top of the down payment, Airtel requires customers to subscribe to its postpaid plans for 24 months to get their hands on the handsets.

Under the Airtel offer, the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB variant) is available on the online store at a down payment of Rs. 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,499. The Galaxy S9+ (64GB variant) is also available with a down payment of Rs. 9,900 but the buyer has to go for 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,799. To note, the monthly instalments comes with a postpaid plan that offers 80GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, subscription to one-year of Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV, and Wynk Music.

Similarly, the Galaxy S9 (256GB variant) is available on the Airtel online store at a down payment of Rs. 17,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,499. Further, The Galaxy S9+ (256GB variant) is available with a down payment of Rs. 17,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,799.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Review

The Airtel Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ offer is open to both postpaid and prepaid subscribers, however, prepaid subscribers will need to "get a new Postpaid connection or shift their current Airtel Prepaid connection to Postpaid," the terms and conditions specify.

Airtel is also offering a free handset protection plan with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S9 series. It is worth noting that Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are also available to buy via Flipkart, Samsung Shop, and retail outlets in India.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

Display

6.20-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
