Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are set to launch in India on Tuesday at an event in New Delhi, scheduled to start at 11:30am IST. The smartphones, which were first unveiled at MWC 2018 last month, are the latest flagships from the South Korean consumer electronics giant. Ahead of the India launch, the Airtel Online Store, and the Samsung Shop have all begun pre-bookings of the smartphones, while Flipkart is set to begin from Tuesday. Gadgets 360 also learnt the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ price in India from a source in retail.

As per the source, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will launch in India carrying a MOP of Rs. 57,900 for the 64GB model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S9+ will be priced at Rs. 64,900 for the entry-level model. The 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be available to consumers in India at Rs. 65,900 and Rs. 72,900 respectively. Gadgets 360 understands the 128GB variant of the smartphones that was announced in Barcelona this Sunday, will not be available in India at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications, features

The highlight of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is the dual aperture setup on the primary rear camera sensor, which is capable of shooting at f/2.4 when there's ample light, but can switch to f/1.5 when the phone detects low-light conditions. The other headline feature of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ camera is the super slow-mo camera that's capable of recording 960 frames per second. Samsung is also introducing AR Emoji, its answer to Apple's Animoji with a few key changes.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ First Impressions

The Galaxy S9 duo is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC. You get the Android Oreo experience out of the box and IP68 water + dust resistance as well. Connectivity options include Gigabit LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and, yes, the 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones have an identical 8-megapixel autofocus front camera f/1.7 sensor and come with a microSD slot with support for cards up to 400GB capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 4GB of RAM, a 3000mAh battery, and a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor with OIS. It measures 147.7x68.7x8.5mm and weighs 163 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Pre-Orders Now Open in India

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ packs a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 6GB of RAM, a 3500mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup with dual OIS, specifically a wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and a telephoto lens with 12-megapixel autofocus f/2.4 sensor. It measures 158.1x73.8x8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.