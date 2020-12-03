Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9 have started receiving an OTA update that brings with it the December 2020 Android Security Patch, according to a report. The update is limited to the international variants of the smartphones as of now. The update for Samsung Galaxy S9+ reportedly carries the firmware version G965FXXSCFTK2, while for Samsung Galaxy S9 it is G960FXXSCFTK2. The smartphones received the November 2020 Android Security Patch early last month.

As per a report by SamMobile, there are no other additions or changes brought to the smartphones with the update, apart from the security patch. If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy S9+ or Samsung Galaxy S9 model, you can check if you've received a notification for the update. If you haven't, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install to check availability for the update.

Since the rollout has just started, it may take a few days for the update to reach your Samsung Galaxy S9+ or Samsung Galaxy S9 handset.

Since their release back in 2018, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9 have been consistently receiving latest updates. The phones received the One UI 2.5 update in October, that brought support for wireless DeX, improved Samsung Keyboard with a new split mode, added a new YouTube search function, and improved the camera.

At the time of the update, the One U 2.5 was reported to be the last big update for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9 handsets. It was reported that while the phones will continue to get security patches, they won't receive Android 11. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9 were not mentioned in the timeline for the Android 11 based One UI 3.0 update, released by Samsung a few days ago for devices in Egypt.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.