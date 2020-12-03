Technology News
Besides the updated security patch, there seem to be no other additions or improvements in the latest update for Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 3 December 2020 15:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched back in 2018

Highlights
  • The update for Samsung Galaxy S9+ carries firmware version G965FXXSCFTK2
  • For Samsung Galaxy S9, it carries firmware version G960FXXSCFTK2
  • The OTA is rolling out to international variants of the phones

Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9 have started receiving an OTA update that brings with it the December 2020 Android Security Patch, according to a report. The update is limited to the international variants of the smartphones as of now. The update for Samsung Galaxy S9+ reportedly carries the firmware version G965FXXSCFTK2, while for Samsung Galaxy S9 it is G960FXXSCFTK2. The smartphones received the November 2020 Android Security Patch early last month.

As per a report by SamMobile, there are no other additions or changes brought to the smartphones with the update, apart from the security patch. If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy S9+ or Samsung Galaxy S9 model, you can check if you've received a notification for the update. If you haven't, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install to check availability for the update.

Since the rollout has just started, it may take a few days for the update to reach your Samsung Galaxy S9+ or Samsung Galaxy S9 handset.

Since their release back in 2018, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9 have been consistently receiving latest updates. The phones received the One UI 2.5 update in October, that brought support for wireless DeX, improved Samsung Keyboard with a new split mode, added a new YouTube search function, and improved the camera.

At the time of the update, the One U 2.5 was reported to be the last big update for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9 handsets. It was reported that while the phones will continue to get security patches, they won't receive Android 11. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9 were not mentioned in the timeline for the Android 11 based One UI 3.0 update, released by Samsung a few days ago for devices in Egypt.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S9, December 2020 Security Patch, Samsung
