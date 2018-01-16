Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are the talk of the town with an upcoming announcement next month. The flagship smartphones are confirmed to be unveiled at MWC 2018 in February, but rumours and leaks have outed many of the details related to their specifications and features. A certification website has now revealed the battery capacities for the two smartphones. The certificates suggest that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will pack in the same battery capacities as was the case with last year's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

According to details found by SlashLeaks on Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL), the Galaxy S9 will sport a 3000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S9+ will bear a 3500mAh battery under the hood. Models numbers (G960 and G965) in the certificates match the ones seen on FCC's listing earlier. The Brazilian website does not specify any other specifications for the two phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, and the newly launched Exynos 9810 SoC in international markets including India.

A supposed retail box of the Galaxy S9 had surfaced online, which listed several specifications of the phone like RAM, storage and other features like a super-slow motion camera and variable aperture. There was no mention of the battery capacity on this product box. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is rumoured to sport a single rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S9+ might get a dual camera module. A 512GB variant of the Galaxy S9+ is also rumoured to be announced at the launch.

Samsung Mobile Communications Business President Dj Koh had announced at a press conference in CES 2018 that the company's first flagship smartphone for 2018 would be revealed during MWC 2018 in Barcelona next month.