Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 Update With One UI 2 Starts Rolling Out in India

Samsung Galaxy S9 is getting build number G960FXXU7DTAA, while the Galaxy S9+ is receiving build number G965FXXU7DTAA.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 14:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are receiving Android 10 update with January security patch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users can download the latest update
  • The update is rolling out in India for general public
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ get new Digital Wellbeing features

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have started receiving Android 10 update in India. The latest update brings Samsung's One UI 2 as well as the January 2020 Android security patch. Back in November, Samsung announced its Android 10 update roadmap that indicated January rollout for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The Android 10 update initially reached the Galaxy S10 models, though Samsung brought the latest version to the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 models last month. This highlights the delay for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that both were unveiled back in March 2018.

As per the documents published on Samsung website, the Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 carries build number G960FXXU7DTAA, while the update for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ carries build number G965FXXU7DTAA. Both software packages come along with the January 2020 Android security patch and bring One UI 2 to the 2018 Samsung flagships.

The changelog provided on the official documents shows that the latest update for both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ bring a dedicated Dark Mode, enhanced animations, new navigation gestures, and upgraded One-Handed Mode. There are updates to preloaded apps such as the Calculator, Camera, Internet, Samsung Contacts, and Calendar. Furthermore, the update brings the new Digital Wellbeing version that includes a Focus mode and parental controls.

Samsung-focussed blog SamMobile reports that the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is available in India for regular users, while it's initially rolling out in other markets specifically for beta testers. Some users on Twitter have also confirmed the public rollout in India.

samsung galaxy s9 plus android 10 update one ui 2 india twitter jay kishan Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in India have started receiving Android 10 update
Photo Credit: Twitter/ jay kishan

 

You can check the availability of the Android 10 update on your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ unit and download the fresh experience by going to Settings > Software update.

Just earlier this week, Samsung reportedly started rolling out Android 10 with One UI 2.0 for the Galaxy S9 series in Germany and the US. The South Korean company started One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in India to test Android 10 in November, shortly after announcing its update roadmap for a list of devices.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
