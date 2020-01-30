Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have started receiving Android 10 update in India. The latest update brings Samsung's One UI 2 as well as the January 2020 Android security patch. Back in November, Samsung announced its Android 10 update roadmap that indicated January rollout for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The Android 10 update initially reached the Galaxy S10 models, though Samsung brought the latest version to the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 models last month. This highlights the delay for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that both were unveiled back in March 2018.

As per the documents published on Samsung website, the Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 carries build number G960FXXU7DTAA, while the update for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ carries build number G965FXXU7DTAA. Both software packages come along with the January 2020 Android security patch and bring One UI 2 to the 2018 Samsung flagships.

The changelog provided on the official documents shows that the latest update for both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ bring a dedicated Dark Mode, enhanced animations, new navigation gestures, and upgraded One-Handed Mode. There are updates to preloaded apps such as the Calculator, Camera, Internet, Samsung Contacts, and Calendar. Furthermore, the update brings the new Digital Wellbeing version that includes a Focus mode and parental controls.

Samsung-focussed blog SamMobile reports that the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is available in India for regular users, while it's initially rolling out in other markets specifically for beta testers. Some users on Twitter have also confirmed the public rollout in India.

You can check the availability of the Android 10 update on your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ unit and download the fresh experience by going to Settings > Software update.

Just earlier this week, Samsung reportedly started rolling out Android 10 with One UI 2.0 for the Galaxy S9 series in Germany and the US. The South Korean company started One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in India to test Android 10 in November, shortly after announcing its update roadmap for a list of devices.