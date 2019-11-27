Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in India can now experience One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. The South Korean company has kicked off its One UI 2.0 Beta Program in the country to let the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ see all the changes that are planned for next year. Alongside the expansion in India, Samsung has started allowing its users in South Korea to start enrolling in the One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The One UI Beta Program to test the Android 10 update was initially launched for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e.

To enrol in the One UI 2.0 Beta Program, you need to install the Samsung Members app from where you'll see the notice about the Android 10 release for your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. You simply need to tap the image available on the notice to register for the beta programme and then receive the update on your device.

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the One UI Beta Program notice on the Samsung Members app in India. SamMobile reports that the update has also reached the South Korean market. Further, the Android 10 update package is around 1.8GB in size.

Users are recommended to back up their personal data before enrolling for the One UI 2.0 Beta Program.

While the One UI Beta Program is live for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users to let them experience One UI 2.0 along with Android 10, Samsung would take some time to bring the stable update. A roadmap from Israel recently suggested that the 2018 flagship could receive the Android 10 update sometime in April next year.

To recall, Samsung initially launched the One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S10 series last month. It reached India along with a range of custom changes shortly after its formal launch.