Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Get One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India to Offer Android 10

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users need to enrol for One UI 2.0 Beta Program through the Samsung Member app.

By | Updated: 27 November 2019 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Get One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India to Offer Android 10

Samsung Galaxy S9 users would need to wait until April next year to get stable Android 10 update

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 users in South Korea have also received beta update
  • The update in India is available in around 1.8GB size
  • Samsung initially launched One UI Beta Program for Galaxy S10 series

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in India can now experience One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. The South Korean company has kicked off its One UI 2.0 Beta Program in the country to let the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ see all the changes that are planned for next year. Alongside the expansion in India, Samsung has started allowing its users in South Korea to start enrolling in the One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The One UI Beta Program to test the Android 10 update was initially launched for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e.

To enrol in the One UI 2.0 Beta Program, you need to install the Samsung Members app from where you'll see the notice about the Android 10 release for your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. You simply need to tap the image available on the notice to register for the beta programme and then receive the update on your device.

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the One UI Beta Program notice on the Samsung Members app in India. SamMobile reports that the update has also reached the South Korean market. Further, the Android 10 update package is around 1.8GB in size.

samsung galaxy s9 plus one ui 2 beta program android 10 update members app gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in India can now enrol in One UI 2.0 Beta Program

 

Users are recommended to back up their personal data before enrolling for the One UI 2.0 Beta Program.

While the One UI Beta Program is live for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users to let them experience One UI 2.0 along with Android 10, Samsung would take some time to bring the stable update. A roadmap from Israel recently suggested that the 2018 flagship could receive the Android 10 update sometime in April next year.

To recall, Samsung initially launched the One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S10 series last month. It reached India along with a range of custom changes shortly after its formal launch.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.0
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 8.0
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Android 10, Samsung, One UI 2.0 Beta Program, One UI 2.0, One UI Beta Program, One UI
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Global 5G Deal Poses Significant Threat to Weather Forecast Accuracy, Experts Warn
Google Firings Spark Dissent in the Company’s Ranks
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Get One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India to Offer Android 10
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  2. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  3. Samsung’s Android 10 Roadmap Tips Rollout to Begin in January Next Year
  4. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  5. Honor V30, V30 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Huawei Launches Smart Screen V75 4K TV, Sound X Smart Speaker
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale in India at 12 Noon Today: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo Z5i With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  9. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale Offers Up to Rs. 3,000 Off on Redmi K20 Series, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Firings Spark Dissent in the Company’s Ranks
  2. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Get One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India to Offer Android 10
  3. Global 5G Deal Poses Significant Threat to Weather Forecast Accuracy, Experts Warn
  4. Vivo V1936AL With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted on TENAA, Might Debut as Another Variant of Vivo iQoo Neo
  5. Sun Direct Now Offering SD, HD Set-Top Boxes in India Starting at Rs. 1,799
  6. Cartosat-3: ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Imaging Satellite Along With 13 US Nano Satellites
  7. Honor Reveals Which Phones Will Get Magic UI 3.0 Update
  8. Xiaomi Phone With 5G Connectivity and 66W Fast Charging Support Receives 3C Certification: Report
  9. ISRO Successfully Inserts Cartosat-3, 13 US Nano Satellites Into Orbit
  10. Jio Fiber Preview Offer No Longer Available for New Users; Many Existing Users Still Enjoying Its Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.